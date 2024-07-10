Inside The Rangers

Adolis García's Historic Homer Gives Texas Rangers Season-High Fifth Consecutive Win

The Texas Rangers won their fifth consecutive game, something they haven't done since winning their first five postseason games during their World Series run last October.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García (53) reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García (53) reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Adolis García snapped a tie game with an opposit-field solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Texas Rangers a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium in Anaheim.

It's the Rangers season-high fifth consecutive win. It's García's 17th homer and 500th career hit. The last time Texas won five consecutive games was their first five postseason games during their World Series run in October.

It's García's first homer since June 29.

Josh Smith homered in the first to give the Rangers a quick lead, and they added three more in the third on Marcus Semien's RBI double, Smith's RBI single, and Wyatt Langford's sacrifice fly.

Smith was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored.

The Rangers bullpen was solid again, with Jose Leclerc finishing the seventh for starter Max Scherzer and David Robertson and Kirby Yates finishing it with scoreless eight and ninth innings. Yates earned his 14th save with a scoreless ninth.

Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:

1. Maxed Out

Max Scherzer lasted a season-high 6 2/3 innings Tuesday night, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits.
Jul 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer lasted a season-high 6 2/3 innings and threw a season-high 95 pitches, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and no walks. He struck out six.

2. Error Streak Snapped

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford attempts to catch a fly ball in the first inning Tuesday in Anaheim.
Jul 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) doubles past Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) in the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers didn't commit an error in the previous nine games. The streak was snapped when Derek Hill let a ball skip under his glove in right field in the third inning Tuesday. It's the Rangers' longest errorless streak since ending the 2023 season with nine error-free games. Texas had streaks of 11 and 10 games with no errors in 2023, June 23-July 3, and Aug. 24-Sept. 3.

3. Up Next

Michael Lorenzen pitches the series finale against Angels right-hander Griffin Canning at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday.
Jun 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY Sports / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY

Michael Lorenzen (5-4, 3.21) faces Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (3-9, 4.87) in the series finale at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published |Modified
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News