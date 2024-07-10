Adolis García's Historic Homer Gives Texas Rangers Season-High Fifth Consecutive Win
Adolis García snapped a tie game with an opposit-field solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Texas Rangers a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium in Anaheim.
It's the Rangers season-high fifth consecutive win. It's García's 17th homer and 500th career hit. The last time Texas won five consecutive games was their first five postseason games during their World Series run in October.
It's García's first homer since June 29.
Josh Smith homered in the first to give the Rangers a quick lead, and they added three more in the third on Marcus Semien's RBI double, Smith's RBI single, and Wyatt Langford's sacrifice fly.
Smith was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored.
The Rangers bullpen was solid again, with Jose Leclerc finishing the seventh for starter Max Scherzer and David Robertson and Kirby Yates finishing it with scoreless eight and ninth innings. Yates earned his 14th save with a scoreless ninth.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Maxed Out
Max Scherzer lasted a season-high 6 2/3 innings and threw a season-high 95 pitches, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and no walks. He struck out six.
2. Error Streak Snapped
The Rangers didn't commit an error in the previous nine games. The streak was snapped when Derek Hill let a ball skip under his glove in right field in the third inning Tuesday. It's the Rangers' longest errorless streak since ending the 2023 season with nine error-free games. Texas had streaks of 11 and 10 games with no errors in 2023, June 23-July 3, and Aug. 24-Sept. 3.
3. Up Next
Michael Lorenzen (5-4, 3.21) faces Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (3-9, 4.87) in the series finale at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday.
