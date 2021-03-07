Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedule vs Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2-2) at Texas Rangers (2-2-2)
Sunday, March 7, 2021
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
LAD: RHP Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
Los Angeles Dodgers
TV: SNLA
Radio: 570
*MLB Network will re-air Sunday's game at 1:00 a.m. CT Monday morning.
Unique Rules in Spring Training
Sunday's game between the Rangers and Dodgers will be eight official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.
There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Brock Holt
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH Khris Davis
- 3B Rougned Odor
- 1B Nate Lowe
- LF Eli White
- C Jonah Heim
- CF Delino DeShields Jr.
Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup
TBA
Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers
- RHP Mike Foltynewicz (two innings)
- RHP Jordan Lyles
- RHP Kyle Cody (two innings)
- RHP Dane Dunning (two innings)
- LHP Hyeon-jong Yang
Injury Report
- Brett Martin (back spasms): Martin was scratched from Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. He was scheduled to pitch one inning.
- David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.
- Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Still in the rehab process. Should get an MRI sometime later this week.
- Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection last Tuesday. Tejeda is currently being evaluated by the Rangers medical staff.
Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers
