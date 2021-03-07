Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedule vs Dodgers

Five starting rotation candidates will pitch for the Texas Rangers in Sunday's Cactus League contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Author:
Publish date:

Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2-2) at Texas Rangers (2-2-2)

Sunday, March 7, 2021
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
LAD: RHP Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Los Angeles Dodgers
TV: SNLA
Radio: 570

*MLB Network will re-air Sunday's game at 1:00 a.m. CT Monday morning.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Sunday's game between the Rangers and Dodgers will be eight official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. 

READ MORE: 'It's Not Baseball': 5 Takeaways from Rangers' Tie With White Sox

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 2B Brock Holt
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. DH Khris Davis
  5. 3B Rougned Odor
  6. 1B Nate Lowe
  7. LF Eli White
  8. C Jonah Heim
  9. CF Delino DeShields Jr.

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

TBA

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

  • RHP Mike Foltynewicz (two innings)
  • RHP Jordan Lyles
  • RHP Kyle Cody (two innings)
  • RHP Dane Dunning (two innings)
  • LHP Hyeon-jong Yang

Injury Report

  • Brett Martin (back spasms): Martin was scratched from Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. He was scheduled to pitch one inning.
  • David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.
  • Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.
  • Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.
  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.
  • Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Still in the rehab process. Should get an MRI sometime later this week.
  • Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection last Tuesday. Tejeda is currently being evaluated by the Rangers medical staff.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

READ MORE: Rangers 'Big Change': Hearn & 5 Takeaways From Win Over D-Backs

READ MORE: Rangers' Gallo Blazing With 3 Homers

READ MORE: Odor Tweaks His Rangers Stance

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

GAVK3157
Game Day

Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedule vs Dodgers

GAVK2522
Game Day

Rangers ‘Big Change': Hearn & 5 Takeaways From Win Over D-Backs

USATSI_15663020_168388671_lowres
Game Day

LIVE: Rangers Defeat Diamondbacks 7-6

USATSI_14922422_168388671_lowres
News

Woodward Reveals Rangers Thoughts On Rotation & Lineup

beer ballpark
News

Do Texas Rangers Drive Their Fans To Drink? Survey Says ...

USATSI_9992010_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers Ex Sam Dyson Suspended for Violating Domestic Violence Policy

D457B288-E91E-47C0-9F3E-259DDB5315D8
News

Rangers New Era At Shortstop: Positional Preview

USATSI_15663157_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers' Gallo Blazing with 3 Homers

20210303_TEX_LAA_KCG_6698
Game Day

LIVE: Rangers defeat Padres 5-3