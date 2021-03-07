Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedule vs Dodgers

Five starting rotation candidates will pitch for the Texas Rangers in Sunday's Cactus League contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2-2) at Texas Rangers (2-2-2)

Sunday, March 7, 2021

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

LAD: RHP Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Los Angeles Dodgers

TV: SNLA

Radio: 570

*MLB Network will re-air Sunday's game at 1:00 a.m. CT Monday morning.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Sunday's game between the Rangers and Dodgers will be eight official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Brock Holt RF Joey Gallo DH Khris Davis 3B Rougned Odor 1B Nate Lowe LF Eli White C Jonah Heim CF Delino DeShields Jr.

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

TBA

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (two innings)

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Kyle Cody (two innings)

RHP Dane Dunning (two innings)

LHP Hyeon-jong Yang

Injury Report

Brett Martin (back spasms): Martin was scratched from Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. He was scheduled to pitch one inning.

Martin was scratched from Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. He was scheduled to pitch one inning. David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.

No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.

Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Still in the rehab process. Should get an MRI sometime later this week.

Still in the rehab process. Should get an MRI sometime later this week. Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection last Tuesday. Tejeda is currently being evaluated by the Rangers medical staff.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

