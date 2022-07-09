Pregame Notes: Rangers In Position To Win Twins Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with Friday night's 6-5 comeback win over the Minnesota Twins to open a 10-game homestand. The Rangers can win the three-game series with a victory Saturday or Sunday.

After the game it was learned Texas catcher/DH Mitch Garver would undergo season-ending surgery on Monday.

Texas improved to 18-20 at home and 2-5 in July. The Rangers are third in the American League West and entered Saturday five games back of the AL's finale Wild Card spot.

Minnesota Twins (47-39) at Texas Rangers (38-43)

Saturday, July 9, 2022

3:05 PM CT

Glove Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martin Perez (7-2, 2.34 ERA)

MIN: LHP Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.04)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Minnesota Twins

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: News Talk 830 WCCO, KMNB 102.9 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Adolis Garcia

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. C Jonah Heim

7. LF Kole Calhoun

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. 3B Charlie Culberson

-

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

1. CF Buxton

2. SS Corea

3. RF Garlick

4. 2B Polanco

5. 1B Miranda

6. 3B Urshela

7. C Sanchez

8. CF Celestino

9. LF Gordon

-

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.