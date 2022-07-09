Pregame Notes: Rangers In Position To Win Twins Series
The Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with Friday night's 6-5 comeback win over the Minnesota Twins to open a 10-game homestand. The Rangers can win the three-game series with a victory Saturday or Sunday.
After the game it was learned Texas catcher/DH Mitch Garver would undergo season-ending surgery on Monday.
Texas improved to 18-20 at home and 2-5 in July. The Rangers are third in the American League West and entered Saturday five games back of the AL's finale Wild Card spot.
Minnesota Twins (47-39) at Texas Rangers (38-43)
Saturday, July 9, 2022
3:05 PM CT
Glove Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martin Perez (7-2, 2.34 ERA)
MIN: LHP Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.04)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Minnesota Twins
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: News Talk 830 WCCO, KMNB 102.9 FM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Mitch Garver
4. RF Adolis Garcia
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. C Jonah Heim
7. LF Kole Calhoun
What Do Rangers Do at Catcher Without Garver?
Texas has been without the former Silver Slugger behind the plate for two months, allowing the former backup backstop to emerge.
Rangers Lose Key Player to Surgery
The offseason acquisition is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2023.
Postgame Notes: Rangers 6, Twins 5
Texas opened a long homestand with a comeback victory over Minnesota.
8. CF Leody Taveras
9. 3B Charlie Culberson
-
Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup
1. CF Buxton
2. SS Corea
3. RF Garlick
4. 2B Polanco
5. 1B Miranda
6. 3B Urshela
7. C Sanchez
8. CF Celestino
9. LF Gordon
-
In the News
What do Rangers do at catcher without Mitch Garver?
Rangers land sixth prospect in MLB.com Top 100
Rangers top prospect Jack Leiter named to Futures Game
Rangers ‘stealth’ All-Star campaign for outfielder
Will Rangers be in playoff spot by end of July?
Will Rangers buy at trade deadline?
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.