Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Jason Martin Recalled

Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Jason Martin Recalled

The Texas Rangers go for the sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, as they wrap up a 10-game homestand.
Author:
Publish date:

Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers go for the sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, as they wrap up a 10-game homestand.

Kansas City Royals (33-42) at Texas Rangers (29-48)

Sunday, June 27, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
KC: RHP Brady Singer (3-5, 4.77 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-5, 5.47 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 1B Nate Lowe
  3. DH Adolis García
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
  6. 3B Brock Holt
  7. CF Eli White
  8. C Jonah Heim
  9. LF Jason Martin

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Whit Merrifield
  2. DH Carlos Santana
  3. C Salvador Perez
  4. 1B Ryan O'Hearn
  5. RF Jorge Soler
  6. LF Hunter Dozier
  7. CF Jarrod Dyson
  8. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez
  9. SS Nicky Lopez

Rangers Roster Moves

  • OF Willie Calhoun placed on the 10-day Injured List with a fracture of the ulna bone in his left forearm.
  • OF Jason Martin recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He will undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury.
  • David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, but it was transferred to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday. He worked out with the big league club on Friday, but is scheduled to play back-to-back full nine innings on Saturday and Sunday for Frisco. Rehab assignment isn't quite over.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood is in an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Rookie Adolis García Elected As Finalist For MLB All-Star Game

Jason Martin
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Jason Martin Recalled

Jun 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) checks on Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (5) after Calhoun is hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers' Calhoun Suffers Forearm Fracture After Hit By Pitch

USATSI_16315770 (1)
News

'What Happened With Kyle?' Rangers' Gibson Gaining League-Wide Attention With Stellar Season

Jun 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) tracks down a deep fly ball during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

USATSI_16130803 (1)
News

Rangers' Adolis Garcia Named Top-10 MLB Rookie in 2021

Jun 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) congratulates first baseman Nate Lowe (30) after he comes in to score a run during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Bats Explode In Impressive 9-4 Victory Over Royals

May 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder David Dahl (21) hits a single during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Roster News, Latest On David Dahl Injury

USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Toby Harrah's Unorthodox Doubleheader