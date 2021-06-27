Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Jason Martin Recalled
The Texas Rangers go for the sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, as they wrap up a 10-game homestand.
The Texas Rangers go for the sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, as they wrap up a 10-game homestand.
Kansas City Royals (33-42) at Texas Rangers (29-48)
Sunday, June 27, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
KC: RHP Brady Singer (3-5, 4.77 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-5, 5.47 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nate Lowe
- DH Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
- 3B Brock Holt
- CF Eli White
- C Jonah Heim
- LF Jason Martin
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- 2B Whit Merrifield
- DH Carlos Santana
- C Salvador Perez
- 1B Ryan O'Hearn
- RF Jorge Soler
- LF Hunter Dozier
- CF Jarrod Dyson
- 3B Kelvin Gutierrez
- SS Nicky Lopez
Rangers Roster Moves
- OF Willie Calhoun placed on the 10-day Injured List with a fracture of the ulna bone in his left forearm.
- OF Jason Martin recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He will undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury.
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, but it was transferred to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday. He worked out with the big league club on Friday, but is scheduled to play back-to-back full nine innings on Saturday and Sunday for Frisco. Rehab assignment isn't quite over.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood is in an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.
More From SI's Inside The Rangers:
- Rangers' Calhoun Suffers Forearm Fracture After Hit By Pitch
- 'What Happened With Kyle?' Rangers' Gibson Gaining League-Wide Attention With Stellar Season
- Adrián Beltré, Chuck Morgan Selected As Newest Members Of Texas Rangers Hall Of Fame
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook