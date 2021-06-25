Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Roster News, Latest On David Dahl Injury

The Texas Rangers kick off a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals as their 10-game homestand begins to wind down.

Kansas City Royals (33-40) at Texas Rangers (27-48)

Friday, June 25, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

KC: LHP Mike Minor (6-4, 4.48 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.71 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF Eli White CF Adolis García RF Joey Gallo DH Andy Ibáñez 1B Nate Lowe 2B Nick Solak C Jonah Heim 3B Charlie Culberson

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

2B Whit Merrifield 1B Carlos Santana C Salvador Perez DH Ryan O'Hearn 3B Hanser Alberto RF Jorge Soler LF Hunter Dozier CF Michael A. Taylor SS Nicky Lopez

Rangers Roster News

RHP Brett de Geus was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The Rangers selected de Geus in the Rule 5 draft last winter, but designated him for assignment earlier this week. Even if he had cleared waivers, the Rangers would have had to offer him back to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, but it was transferred to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday. He worked out with the big league club on Friday, but is scheduled to play back-to-back full nine innings on Saturday and Sunday for Frisco. Rehab assignment isn't quite over.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood is in an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook