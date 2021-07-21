Rangers vs Tigers: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates On Calhoun, Trevino, Arihara

The Texas Rangers look to snap a seven-game skid in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Texas Rangers (35-60) at Detroit Tigers (45-51)

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

6:10 PM CT

Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.20 ERA)

vs

DET: RHP Matt Manning (1-3, 6.95 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Detroit Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Brock Holt 1B Nathaniel Lowe DH Adolis García RF Joey Gallo C John Hicks LF David Dahl CF Eli White SS Charlie Culberson 2B Nick Solak

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

LF Akil Baddoo 1B Jonathan Schoop RF Robbi Grossman DH Miguel Cabrera 3B Jeimer Candelario 2B Harold Castro SS Zack Short C Grayson Greiner CF Derek Hill

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time.

Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time. Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Trevino began a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco last Friday. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels said Trevino could be ready for the series in Houston this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback a couple of weeks ago. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback a couple of weeks ago. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.

Additional Injury Update

RHP Joe Palumbo (back) will not pitch again this summer. The Rangers are in the process of going over an offseason program that could include instructs in the fall or winter ball.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook