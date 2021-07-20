Rangers vs Tigers: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update
The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after an embarrassing loss on Monday night in Detroit.
Texas Rangers (35-59) at Detroit Tigers (44-51)
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
6:10 PM CT
Comerica Park | Detroit, MI
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.22 ERA)
vs
DET: LHP Tarik Skubal (5-8, 4.36 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Detroit Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF Eli White
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- C Jonah Heim
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
- LF Akil Baddoo
- 1B Jonathan Schoop
- RF Robbi Grossman
- DH Miguel Cabrera
- 3B Jeimer Candelario
- C Eric Haase
- 2B Harold Castro
- SS Zack Short
- CF Derek Hill
Rangers Roster Moves
- OF Jason Martin optioned to Triple-A Round Rock
- RHP Demarcus Evans recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and may be able to return to the Rangers sometime in September.
- Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Trevino began a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco last Friday.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Chris Woodward said Cody's recovery is coming along "slow." His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.
More From SI's Inside The Rangers:
- Rangers 'Embarrassed' By Tigers In 14-0 Blowout
- Which Pitching Options Are Available For Rangers After Trade Deadline?
- A 'Frustrating' Day Quickly Puts Rangers Under Microscope
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook