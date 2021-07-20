Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers vs Tigers: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after an embarrassing loss on Monday night in Detroit.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Rangers (35-59) at Detroit Tigers (44-51)

Tuesday, July 20, 2021
6:10 PM CT
Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.22 ERA)
vs
DET: LHP Tarik Skubal (5-8, 4.36 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Detroit Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. LF Eli White
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. C Jonah Heim
  6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  7. DH Andy Ibáñez
  8. 2B Nick Solak
  9. 3B Charlie Culberson

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Akil Baddoo
  2. 1B Jonathan Schoop
  3. RF Robbi Grossman
  4. DH Miguel Cabrera
  5. 3B Jeimer Candelario
  6. C Eric Haase
  7. 2B Harold Castro
  8. SS Zack Short
  9. CF Derek Hill

Rangers Roster Moves

  • OF Jason Martin optioned to Triple-A Round Rock
  • RHP Demarcus Evans recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and may be able to return to the Rangers sometime in September.
  • Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Trevino began a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco last Friday.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Chris Woodward said Cody's recovery is coming along "slow." His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jul 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) tags out Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (46) at home during the fourth inning at Comerica Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Tigers: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez
News

Rangers History Today: Pudge Inducted Into Franchise Hall Of Fame

Jul 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitch runner Zack Short (59) scores a run as shortstop Harold Castro (30) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) watch during the sixth inning at Comerica Park.
Game Day

Rangers 'Embarrassed' By Tigers In 14-0 Blowout

May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
News

Which Pitching Options Are Available For Rangers After Trade Deadline?

Michael Young
News

Rangers History Today: The Michael Young Trade

Jul 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) touches home plate after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Sahlen Field.
Game Day

A 'Frustrating' Day Quickly Puts Rangers Under Microscope

Jul 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, CAN; Texas Rangers pitcher Kolby Allard (39) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
Game Day

Rangers Blanked 5-0 In First Game of Doubleheader With Blue Jays

Jul 16, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) hits a double during the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Blue Jays Doubleheader: Starting Lineups, Probables, Injury Report

usatsi-16418624
News

Nationals Park Shooting: 3 Injured, MLB Game Suspended