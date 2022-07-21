Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Second Half with Marlins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday’s matchup between Texas and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park

The Texas Rangers are back in action on Thursday to open the second half of the season when they face the Miami Marlins in a one-game make-up game in Florida. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-49) at Miami Marlins (43-48)

Thursday, July 21, 2022 (game rescheduled from April 4)

12:05 PM CT

LoanDepot Park | Miami, FL

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (6-4, 3.71)

Vs.

MIA: RHP Pablo López (6-4, 2.86)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Radio: FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. SS Marcus Semien

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. C Jonah Heim

5. RF Adolis García

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Kole Calhoun

8. DH Elier Hernandez

9. 2B Charlie Culberson

-

Miami Marlins Starting Lineup

1. 2B Joey Wendle

2. DH Garrett Cooper

3. LF Jorge Soler

4. 1B Jesús Aguilar

5. 3B Brian Anderson

6. RF Avisaíl García

7. CF Jesús Sánchez

8. SS Miguel Rojas

9. C Jacob Stallings

-

-

Transactions

July 21

INF Ezequiel Duran recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to 7/18, with a neck strain

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (Right ankle impingement), 15-day retroactive to July 11. Eligible to come off IL on July 26.

P Joe Barlow (right index finger blister), 15-day retroactive to July 13. Eligible to come off IL on July 28

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

