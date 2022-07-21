Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Second Half with Marlins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday’s matchup between Texas and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park

The Texas Rangers are back in action on Thursday to open the second half of the season when they face the Miami Marlins in a one-game make-up game in Florida. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-49) at Miami Marlins (43-48)

Thursday, July 21, 2022 (game rescheduled from April 4)

12:05 PM CT

LoanDepot Park | Miami, FL

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (6-4, 3.71)

Vs.

MIA: RHP Pablo López (6-4, 2.86)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Baltimore Orioles

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Radio: FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. SS Marcus Semien

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. C Jonah Heim

5. RF Adolis García

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Kole Calhoun

8. DH Elier Hernandez

9. 2B Charlie Culberson

-

Miami Marlins Starting Lineup

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates with second baseman Brad Miller (13) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Play

What First-Half Grade Did Rangers Get From ESPN?

After the All-Star Game ESPN handed down grades for every MLB team, including the Texas Rangers

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Former Rangers OF Reks Signs With Foreign Team

Less than a week after being designated for assignment, the lightly-used outfielder will play the rest of the season in the Korea Baseball Organization

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) steals second base beside Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) in the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Three Bold Rangers Predictions For Second Half

From a potential career milestone to a backstop trying to prove himself, these things COULD happen down the stretch for Texas.

By Matthew PostinsJul 20, 2022 11:28 AM EDT
Jul 20, 2022 11:28 AM EDT

1. 2B Joey Wendle

2. DH Garrett Cooper

3. LF Jorge Soler

4. 1B Jesús Aguilar

5. 3B Brian Anderson

6. RF Avisaíl García

7. CF Jesús Sánchez

8. SS Miguel Rojas

9. C Jacob Stallings

-

In the News

Three bold Rangers predictions for second half of season

Rangers duo help AL win All-Star Game

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions that Went Wrong

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions that Went Right

Rangers select Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker in first round of MLB Draft

Rangers MLB Draft Day 2 Recap

Rangers MLB Draft Day 3 Recap

-

Transactions

July 21

INF Ezequiel Duran recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to 7/18, with a neck strain

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (Right ankle impingement), 15-day retroactive to July 11. Eligible to come off IL on July 26. 

P Joe Barlow (right index finger blister), 15-day retroactive to July 13. Eligible to come off IL on July 28

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Second Half with Marlins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday’s matchup between Texas and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park

The Texas Rangers are back in action on Thursday to open the second half of the season when they face the Miami Marlins in a one-game make-up game in Florida. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-49) at Miami Marlins (43-48)

Thursday, July 21, 2022 (game rescheduled from April 4)

12:05 PM CT

LoanDepot Park | Miami, FL

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (6-4, 3.71)

Vs.

MIA: RHP Pablo López (6-4, 2.86)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Baltimore Orioles

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Radio: FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. SS Marcus Semien

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. C Jonah Heim

5. RF Adolis García

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Kole Calhoun

8. DH Elier Hernandez

9. 2B Charlie Culberson

-

Miami Marlins Starting Lineup

1. 2B Joey Wendle

2. DH Garrett Cooper

3. LF Jorge Soler

4. 1B Jesús Aguilar

5. 3B Brian Anderson

6. RF Avisaíl García

7. CF Jesús Sánchez

8. SS Miguel Rojas

9. C Jacob Stallings

-

In the News

Three bold Rangers predictions for second half of season

Rangers duo help AL win All-Star Game

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions that Went Wrong

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions that Went Right

Rangers select Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker in first round of MLB Draft

Rangers MLB Draft Day 2 Recap

Rangers MLB Draft Day 3 Recap

-

Transactions

July 21

INF Ezequiel Duran recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to 7/18, with a neck strain

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (Right ankle impingement), 15-day retroactive to July 11. Eligible to come off IL on July 26. 

P Joe Barlow (right index finger blister), 15-day retroactive to July 13. Eligible to come off IL on July 28

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates with second baseman Brad Miller (13) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

What First-Half Grade Did Rangers Get From ESPN?

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Former Rangers OF Reks Signs With Foreign Team

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) steals second base beside Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) in the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Bold Rangers Predictions For Second Half

By Matthew PostinsJul 20, 2022 11:28 AM EDT
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; American League pitcher Martin Perez (54) of the Texas Rangers pitches against the National League during the fifth inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Duo Help AL Win All-Star Game

By Matthew PostinsJul 19, 2022 11:33 PM EDT
Jon Daniels / Chris Young
News

Rangers Prioritize Pitching on MLB Draft Day 3

By Matthew PostinsJul 19, 2022 6:56 PM EDT
Jun 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with outfielder Kole Calhoun (56) after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions That Went Wrong

By Matthew PostinsJul 19, 2022 11:14 AM EDT
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Corey Seager Done at Home Run Derby: Tracker

By Matthew PostinsJul 18, 2022 8:05 PM EDT
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Brock Porter throws against Forest Hills Northern Friday, June 17, 2022, during the MHSAA D1 semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Orchard Lake St. Mary's won 9-0. Porter threw a no-hitter. Dsc 9200 Syndication Lansing State Journal
News

Rangers Select No. 11 Overall Prospect in Fourth Round

By Matthew PostinsJul 18, 2022 5:25 PM EDT