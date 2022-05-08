Skip to main content

Rangers at Yankees Pregame Notes: Game 1 of Mother's Day Doubleheader

After a three-day hiatus, the Texas Rangers begin their three-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx with a doubleheader on Mother's Day.

GAME 1: Texas Rangers (10-14) at New York Yankees (18-7)

Sunday, May 7, 2022
12:35 PM CT
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY
Weather Forecast: Overcast, High 55°

Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.81 ERA)
vs
NYY: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

New York Yankees
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Radio: WFAN, WADO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Brad Miller
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. DH Nathaniel Lowe
  6. C Mitch Garver
  7. RF Kole Calhoun
  8. LF Zach Reks
  9. 1B Andy Ibáñez
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Mailbag: Will Postponed Games Halt Momentum of Four-Game Winning Streak?

With the Texas Rangers off for a third straight day, we're taking some time to address questions from the fan base.

By Chris Halicke17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
Play

Will Rangers Fans Have a Streaming Service Solution Soon?

Bally Sports is preparing a streaming service for a soft launch, but there are a couple of catches for Rangers fans who want to watch

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Mar 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Yankees Postponed Again, Complicating Schedule Ahead

For the first time in 40 years, the Texas Rangers will go three consecutive days in a season without playing due to weather-related issues.

By Chris HalickeMay 7, 2022
May 7, 2022

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

  1. CF Aaron Hicks
  2. RF Aaron Judge
  3. 1B Anthony Rizzo
  4. DH Giancarlo Stanton
  5. 3B DJ LeMahieu
  6. LF Joey Gallo
  7. 2B Gleyber Torres
  8. SS Marwin Gonzalez
  9. C Kyle Higashioka
May 13, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Detail view of first base commemorating mothers day before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

May 13, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Detail view of first base commemorating mothers day before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) motions to the sky as he leaves the game against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) motions to the sky as he leaves the game against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Mother's Day Rangers Notes

  • The Rangers are 28-22 all-time on Mother's Day, winning eight of the last 12, including a 10-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on May 9, 2021. Sunday's Game 1 starter Dane Dunning earned the win.
  • The Rangers are 15-8 on Mother's Day since 1997, and are 11-9 all-time on the road.
  • Sunday will be the third time the Rangers have had a doubleheader on Mother's Day. They split with the Blue Jays in Toronto on May 13, 1979 and swept the Yankees at home on May 11, 1986.
  • The Rangers are 3-1 all-time on Mother's Day against the Yankees. All previous meetings between the two clubs on this day were in Arlington. Sunday is the first time in the Bronx.

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Josh Sborz recalled from Triple-A Round Rock as 27th man for doubleheader

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

  • RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton was eligible to return from the IL on May 2, but has yet to go on rehab assignment.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Mailbag: Will Postponed Games Halt Momentum of Four-Game Winning Streak?

By Chris Halicke17 hours ago
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Will Rangers Fans Have a Streaming Service Solution Soon?

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Mar 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Yankees Postponed Again, Complicating Schedule Ahead

By Chris HalickeMay 7, 2022
ted wil
News

WATCH: Take a Tour of 'Arlington Stadium' Back in 1971

By Matthew PostinsMay 6, 2022
May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (5) hits a triple against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
News

Where Does Yu-for-Willie Rank Among DFW Sports' Worst Trades?

By Richie WhittMay 6, 2022
Jul 8, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A general view of the Yankee Stadium during a rain storm during summer workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled For Sunday

By Chris HalickeMay 6, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Prospects

Leody Taveras' Torrid Performance Will Earn Him Promotion to Rangers 'Soon'

By Chris HalickeMay 5, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Brad Miller (13) is greeted in the dugout by team mates after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Miller's Clutch Hit Lifts Rangers To Sweep of Phillies; Fourth Straight Win

By Chris HalickeMay 4, 2022