Rangers at Yankees Pregame Notes: Game 1 of Mother's Day Doubleheader
GAME 1: Texas Rangers (10-14) at New York Yankees (18-7)
Sunday, May 7, 2022
12:35 PM CT
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY
Weather Forecast: Overcast, High 55°
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.81 ERA)
vs
NYY: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
New York Yankees
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Radio: WFAN, WADO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 3B Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- CF Adolis García
- DH Nathaniel Lowe
- C Mitch Garver
- RF Kole Calhoun
- LF Zach Reks
- 1B Andy Ibáñez
New York Yankees Starting Lineup
- CF Aaron Hicks
- RF Aaron Judge
- 1B Anthony Rizzo
- DH Giancarlo Stanton
- 3B DJ LeMahieu
- LF Joey Gallo
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- SS Marwin Gonzalez
- C Kyle Higashioka
May 13, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Detail view of first base commemorating mothers day before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) motions to the sky as he leaves the game against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Mother's Day Rangers Notes
- The Rangers are 28-22 all-time on Mother's Day, winning eight of the last 12, including a 10-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on May 9, 2021. Sunday's Game 1 starter Dane Dunning earned the win.
- The Rangers are 15-8 on Mother's Day since 1997, and are 11-9 all-time on the road.
- Sunday will be the third time the Rangers have had a doubleheader on Mother's Day. They split with the Blue Jays in Toronto on May 13, 1979 and swept the Yankees at home on May 11, 1986.
- The Rangers are 3-1 all-time on Mother's Day against the Yankees. All previous meetings between the two clubs on this day were in Arlington. Sunday is the first time in the Bronx.
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Josh Sborz recalled from Triple-A Round Rock as 27th man for doubleheader
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
- RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton was eligible to return from the IL on May 2, but has yet to go on rehab assignment.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.