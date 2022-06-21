Pregame Notes: Rangers, Phillies Start Quick Set

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers have a five-game homestand this week, starting with a short two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rangers are coming off a loss on Sunday to Detroit, part of a series in which the Texas split four games with the Tigers. The Rangers will have its two best pitchers on the mound for this series with the Phillies. Here is everything you need to know.

Philadelphia Phillies (36-32) at Texas Rangers (31-35)

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (4-2, 2.10)

Vs

PHI: RHP Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.04)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Philadelphia Phillies

TV: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP FM, WTTM 1680 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. LF Kole Calhoun

5. DH Mitch Garver

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. C Jonah Heim

8. 3B Josh H. Smith

9. CF Leody Taveras

-

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup

1. LF Kyle Schwarber

2. 1B Rhys Hoskins

3. RF Nick Castellanos

4. C J.T. Realmuto

5. SS Didi Gregorius

6. DH Alec Bohm

7. CF Matt Vertling

8. 3B Johan Camargo

9. 2B Yairo Muñoz

-

-

Transactions

June 21

C/DH Mitch Garver activated from COVID-19 Related Injured List

INF/OF Josh Smith activated from 10-day Injured List

C Meibrys Viloria (#60) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

C Sam Huff optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

OF Zach Reks returned to Round Rock (AAA)

OF Eli White transferred from 10-day to 60-day Injured List

RHP Glenn Otto sent to Round Rock (AAA) on injury rehabilitation assignment

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Glenn Otto (COVID-19 IL): Started a rehab assignment at Round Rock on Monday.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

