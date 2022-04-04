Rangers at Padres Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Moves
The Texas Rangers host the San Diego Padres on Monday, trotting out their potential Opening Day roster.
San Diego Padres (6-8-2) at Texas Rangers (9-5-2)
Monday, April 4, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
SD: RHP Nick Martinez (1-0, 1.29 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 5.79 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: MLB.com
San Diego Padres
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
Scroll to Continue
Seattle's Top Prospect Earns Opening Day Roster Spot
One the the Texas Rangers' AL West rivals gave one of the top prospects in baseball a spot on their Opening Day roster.
Jon Gray's New Slider 'Feels Good' Ahead of Opening Day Start in Toronto
Jon Gray's new slider got the swing-and-miss he wanted on Sunday. It could be a game-changer for him in his first season with the Texas Rangers.
Former Rangers Ace Lance Lynn To Undergo Knee Surgery
Chicago White Sox pitcher, and former Texas Rangers ace, Lance Lynn will undergo knee surgery Tuesday.
Brad Miller
Marcus Semien (left), Corey Seager (right)
Kole Calhoun
San Diego Padres Starting Lineup
- CF Trent Grisham
- SS C.J. Abrams
- DH Austin Nola
- RF Nomar Mazara
- LF Jurickson Profar
- 1B Matt Beaty
- C Victor Caratini
- 2B Ha-Seong Kim
- 3B C.J. Hinojosa
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHPs A.J. Alexy and Nick Snyder optioned to Triple-A Round Rock
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
- INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
- OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
- Manager Chris Woodward said one of 10 pitchers committed to the bullpen will be starting the season on the Injured List to finish his build up toward the season. However, he would not say which pitcher.