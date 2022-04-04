Skip to main content

Rangers at Padres Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Moves

The Texas Rangers host the San Diego Padres on Monday, trotting out their potential Opening Day roster.

San Diego Padres (6-8-2) at Texas Rangers (9-5-2)

Monday, April 4, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
SD: RHP Nick Martinez (1-0, 1.29 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: MLB.com

San Diego Padres
TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Brad Miller
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. C Mitch Garver
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. CF Adolis García
  7. RF Kole Calhoun
  8. DH Willie Calhoun
  9. 3B Andy Ibáñez
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Mar 17, 2022; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez during spring training workouts at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Seattle's Top Prospect Earns Opening Day Roster Spot

One the the Texas Rangers' AL West rivals gave one of the top prospects in baseball a spot on their Opening Day roster.

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jon Gray's New Slider 'Feels Good' Ahead of Opening Day Start in Toronto

Jon Gray's new slider got the swing-and-miss he wanted on Sunday. It could be a game-changer for him in his first season with the Texas Rangers.

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Field of Dreams.
Play

Former Rangers Ace Lance Lynn To Undergo Knee Surgery

Chicago White Sox pitcher, and former Texas Rangers ace, Lance Lynn will undergo knee surgery Tuesday.

By Chris Halicke4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Brad Miller

Brad Miller

Corey Seager / Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien (left), Corey Seager (right)

Kole Calhoun

Kole Calhoun

San Diego Padres Starting Lineup

  1. CF Trent Grisham
  2. SS C.J. Abrams
  3. DH Austin Nola
  4. RF Nomar Mazara
  5. LF Jurickson Profar
  6. 1B Matt Beaty
  7. C Victor Caratini
  8. 2B Ha-Seong Kim
  9. 3B C.J. Hinojosa

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHPs A.J. Alexy and Nick Snyder optioned to Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
  • INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
  • OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
  • Manager Chris Woodward said one of 10 pitchers committed to the bullpen will be starting the season on the Injured List to finish his build up toward the season. However, he would not say which pitcher.

ICYMI...

Mar 17, 2022; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez during spring training workouts at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Around MLB

Seattle's Top Prospect Earns Opening Day Roster Spot

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jon Gray's New Slider 'Feels Good' Ahead of Opening Day Start in Toronto

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Field of Dreams.
Around MLB

Former Rangers Ace Lance Lynn To Undergo Knee Surgery

By Chris Halicke4 hours ago
Joe McCarthy
Game Day

Joe McCarthy Starts The Fire As Rangers Thump Brewers, 13-2

By Chris Halicke17 hours ago
Brad Miller
Game Day

Rangers at Brewers Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Bullpen Nearly Solidified With More Opening Day Roster Decisions

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Oregon's Robert Ahlstrom pitches against Stanford in the first game of their series at PK Park in Eugene Friday night.
News

Rangers' New Pitcher Found Out He Was Traded on Instagram

By Chris HalickeApr 3, 2022
Jun 17, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (71) celebrates with his teammates after his game winning 2-run single against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

'The Backbone of Our Team': Rangers' Decision to Trade Trevino Difficult But Necessary

By Chris HalickeApr 3, 2022