Skip to main content

Rangers vs Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks 4-Game Sweep

The Texas Rangers are looking to get to .500 for the season when they face at the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon

The Texas Rangers have won four straight games and have a winning month for the first time since June of 2019. The Rangers are now one game below .500 for the season and are trying to clinch their first four-game series sweep of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday game with Oakland.

Texas Rangers (22-23) at Oakland Athletics (19-30)

Sunday, May 29, 2022

3:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.32)

Vs

OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.48)

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.

Dane Dunning

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. DH Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. 3B Andy Ibáñez

8. LF Brad Miller

9. CF Eli White

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. 2B Tony Kemp

2. RF Ramón Laureano

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jose Canseco
Play

Rangers History Today: Jose Canseco, Relief Pitcher

Jose Canseco was one of the game's most feared power hitters in his prime, but what happened when he pitched for the Rangers?

By Matthew Postins48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Blast Three Home Runs, Pummel Oakland

Marcus Semien finally ended his home run drought and nearly every Texas starter had a hit in Saturday's road victory

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is greeted by team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Marcus Semien is Finally a Power Ranger

The second baseman's grand slam in the fifth inning ended his 42-game start to the 2022 season without a home run

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago

3. DH Jed Lowrie

4. 1B Seth Brown

5. C Sean Murphy

6. LF Luis Barrera

7. SS Elvis Andrus

8. 3B Kevin Smith

9. CF Cristian Pache

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.

Corey Seager

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

Jun 30, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Eli White (41) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Eli White

Rangers Notes

With a win today, the Rangers could:

Reach.500 for the 1st time in 2022. The last time the Rangers were .500 or better was on Sept. 12, 2019, when the Rangers were 74-74.

Extend the Rangers’ win streak to a season-best five games. Texas and Pittsburgh are the only two teams in MLB without a five-game winning streak since the start of the 2020 season. The Rangers’ last five-game win streak was from July 31 to Aug. 5, 2019.

Sweep a four-game series for the first time since 2019, when the Rangers swept Baltimore in a four-game set from Sept. 5-8.

Sweep Oakland in a four-game series in Oakland for the first time since Sept. 23-25, 1977 (the Rangers played a doubleheader on Sept. 25).

Win five straight road games for the first time since 2018, when the Rangers won five between June 18-23, 2018, in Kansas City and Minnesota.

In the News

Rangers blast three home runs, pummel Oakland

Marcus Semien is finally a Power Ranger

The Rangers’ ‘secretly-dominant’ reliever

Kole Calhoun’s ‘full-circle’ moment in Oakland

Rangers History Today for May 29

Transactions

None.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

None

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is on a rehab assignment at Double A Frisco. He has thrown one inning since he joined the RoughRiders on May 25.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Jose Canseco
News

Rangers History Today: Jose Canseco, Relief Pitcher

By Matthew Postins48 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Blast Three Home Runs, Pummel Oakland

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is greeted by team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Marcus Semien is Finally a Power Ranger

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez (77) hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks Series Win

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke deals during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

Secretly Dominant: Rangers Reliever Makes List

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers' Kole Calhoun's Milestone Full-Circle Moment

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Seven Straight Strikeouts and a win

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Clinch First Winning Month in Nearly Three Years

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022