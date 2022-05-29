Rangers vs Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks 4-Game Sweep
The Texas Rangers have won four straight games and have a winning month for the first time since June of 2019. The Rangers are now one game below .500 for the season and are trying to clinch their first four-game series sweep of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday game with Oakland.
Texas Rangers (22-23) at Oakland Athletics (19-30)
Sunday, May 29, 2022
3:07 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.32)
Vs
OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.48)
Dane Dunning
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBCSCA
Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. DH Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. 3B Andy Ibáñez
8. LF Brad Miller
9. CF Eli White
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
1. 2B Tony Kemp
2. RF Ramón Laureano
3. DH Jed Lowrie
4. 1B Seth Brown
5. C Sean Murphy
6. LF Luis Barrera
7. SS Elvis Andrus
8. 3B Kevin Smith
9. CF Cristian Pache
Corey Seager
Kole Calhoun
Eli White
Rangers Notes
With a win today, the Rangers could:
Reach.500 for the 1st time in 2022. The last time the Rangers were .500 or better was on Sept. 12, 2019, when the Rangers were 74-74.
Extend the Rangers’ win streak to a season-best five games. Texas and Pittsburgh are the only two teams in MLB without a five-game winning streak since the start of the 2020 season. The Rangers’ last five-game win streak was from July 31 to Aug. 5, 2019.
Sweep a four-game series for the first time since 2019, when the Rangers swept Baltimore in a four-game set from Sept. 5-8.
Sweep Oakland in a four-game series in Oakland for the first time since Sept. 23-25, 1977 (the Rangers played a doubleheader on Sept. 25).
Win five straight road games for the first time since 2018, when the Rangers won five between June 18-23, 2018, in Kansas City and Minnesota.
Transactions
None.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
None
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is on a rehab assignment at Double A Frisco. He has thrown one inning since he joined the RoughRiders on May 25.
