Healthy Returns? Nathan Eovaldi, Wyatt Langford Return To Texas Rangers Lineup
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers got a lot healthier on Tuesday.
Before the two-game series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rangers activated Nathan Eovaldi and Wyatt Langford off the injured list.
Both are in the starting lineup. Eovaldi has been on the IL since May 3 with a right groin strain. He made his last start on May 2. The Rangers' Opening Day starter is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in seven starts.
The Rangers hope there's more where that came from over the next couple of weeks with the return of injured players such as Jon Gray, Max Scherzer, and Josh Jung.
Langford has been on the IL since May 5 with a right hamstring strain. The rookie outfielder is batting .224 with three doubles, a triple, a homer, and 11 RBI in 31 games.
To make room on the roster, right-handed reliever Yerry Rodríguez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, and outfielder Evan Carter was placed on the 10-day IL with lower back soreness. He missed multiple games earlier this month because of the injury.
Carter has struggled at the plate the first two months of 2024. The rookie is batting .188 with five homers and 15 RBI. He's especially struggled against left-handers, batting .111 with no homers and two RBI in 29 plate appearances. He's batting .132 in May and is 0 for 20 since hitting an RBI single in the ninth at Oakland on May 8
"[Carter's injury] was probably worse than we knew, to be honest," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters before Tuesday's game. "It's been pretty evident in some of the at-bats. He had a hard time getting off some swings. [Players] want to play through things. But it's a teaching moment. We need to know."
