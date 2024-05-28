Back In The Saddle!: Which of Injured Texas Rangers Must Return Soon?
The injury bug has struck Arlington, leaving the Texas Rangers struggling to field a team with the "Run It Back" to October expectations.
Health will always be a concern, but two months into a season isn't enough to make anyone wave the white flag due to injury. The Rangers, who remain 3.5 games back for the American League West lead, just need to get back a player or two to compete along with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
But which player's impact matters most to a quick fix in Arlington? According to MLB.com, the return of All-Star third baseman Josh Jung could be the spark needed for the offense to reach its peak once more.
The Rangers’ starting pitching injuries are piling up, but the loss of Jung just four games into the season has been a tough pill to swallow, too. Jung owns a career .963 OPS against left-handed pitching, and the Rangers have struggled (.647 OPS) against lefties with the young third baseman on the IL. The initial timeline for Jung was eight to 10 weeks from his surgery in early April, and while Jung has yet to begin baseball activities, he should be back in time to contribute for the second half of the season.- MLB.com
Jung was starting off hot after missing most of spring training with a strained left calf. Going 7-for-17 (.412) with two walks, one double, one triple and two homers through the first four games, the former first-round pick looked poised for another All-Star campaign before being hit in the wrist during the Rangers' victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Injuries have derailed Jung's progression. He finished fourth last season in AL Rookie of the Year voting after missing six weeks with a fractured thumb. When healthy, he has the tools to be one of the AL's top defenders with plus contact in the heart of the order.
Texas returns to Arlington for a two-game series against the NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks in a World Series rematch beginning Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.