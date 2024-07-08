All-Star Snub! Texas Rangers Infielder Josh Smith Overlooked Despite All-Star Numbers
ARLINGTON — All-Star Game selection day brings great pride and joy to players earning a spot. For those who are overlooked, it can be frustrating.
Such is the case for Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith. By every measure, Smith has had an All-Star-worthy first half.
Smith, however, was overlooked when the All-Star Game reserves were announced Sunday afternoon.
The 94th All-Star Game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
"It's upsetting not getting in, but I'm happy for Kirby [Yates] and Marcus [Semien] for getting in there," Smith said. "I'm just glad they got in there, they earned it. It's a little upsetting but like I said, I'm just super happy for those guys. They come in to work every day preparing the right way. So they've learned it."
So did Smith. He leads all American League third basemen with a 3.2 Wins Above Replacement and ranks 20th in the entire MLB.
Smith's .383 on-base percentage leads all AL third baseman and his .292 batting average is basically tied with Red Sox third baseman Rafael Deavers' .293. He's also one shy of the league lead among third baseman with 19 doubles.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who will manager the AL All-Stars with his Rangers coaching staff, said he's going to make a case for Smith as a replacement if any injury replacements are needed. The All-Star managers have no say on who's selected but that won't stop Bochy from lobbying for Smith, if the need arises.
"Yeah, of course. He's had a tremendous half here," he said. "He saved us with his play with losing [Josh] Jung. I'm certainly pulling for him. I'm sure he's he's on a short list."
Smith, 26, has played 60 games at third base (filling in for the injured Jung) and 22 games at shortstop. Smith wasn't interested in wondering if the multiple positions hurt his chances of making the team.
"I don't know. I mean, at this point, I'm not really worried about it," Smith said. "I'm just proud of the way I played this first half. So I'll try to keep that going for the second half."
Smith's chances of being named an injury replacement will be tougher since two third basemen — Deavers and Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes — were named as two of the six infield reserves, along with Semien, and shortstops Bobby Witt Jr. and Carlos Correa, and first baseman Josh Naylor. Cleveland Guardians José Ramírez was voted the the starter by fans.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.