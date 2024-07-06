Which Texas Rangers Hitter Would Bruce Bochy Pick For Home Run Derby? His Answer Might Surprise You ... Really
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who will lead the American League All-Stars when they take on the National League on July 16 at Globe Life Field, has seen many of the great all-time home run hitters in his nearly 50 years in the game.
He's got a couple of homer-slugging batters in his lineup nearly every day in Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia.
But they weren't who Bochy would choose when asked by a reporter who his pick would be to represent the club in the eight-man Home Run Derby on July 15 at Globe Life Field.
At first, Bochy name-checked Seager and Garcia as the obvious choices but then quickly segued to one of their teammates.
"I'll tell you, Nate Lowe is pretty impressive in [batting practice]," Bochy said. "I mean, obviously, you're going to look at Cory and Doli, but Nate's got sneaky power. A lot more than you think. He's got a couple in that upper deck."
Bochy was eying the upper porches in right field where Lowe has been know to belt a few balls during BP. It's that power the Rangers coaches are hoping Lowe will start flashing more often the final three months of the season. He hit two in Tuesday's win over the Padres and his six in 67 games this season, which start several weeks late for Lowe, who had a right oblique strain.
Lowe, who turns 29 on Saturday, had a career-high 27 homers in 2022 with the Rangers and followed that with 17 homers in 2023. He seems destined to hit at least 30 a season but will need to on an extended power surge the remainder of the season to get there. He's currently sixth on the club with six homers behind Garcia with 16, Seager with 15, Marcus Semien with 11, and Jonah Heim and Josh Smith each with seven.
Perhaps particpating in the Home Run Derby could jumpstart his power surge. Of course, most managers and players are more concerns with Derby participants will injure their body or get their swing out of whack.
"There's always going to be, that's why you're seeing guys reluctant to do it like Ohtani, for example," Bochy said. "It's exhausting. This year is a little bit different. We're not on a time limit, it;s more on the swing deal. But if you're trying to time it, you're going to rapid-fire those three rounds of that; sure, you're putting yourself at risk."
Attention: Nate Lowe! Hey, man, prepare yourself to hit some bombs on Monday. Your manager has put in a request.
