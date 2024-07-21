Inside The Rangers

Baltimore Orioles Leave No Doubt About Dominance In Big Wins Over Texas Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles have 23 hits, including seven home runs in the first two games, and go for a sweep of the Texas Rangers Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles second base Jordan Westburg (11) celebrates with first base Ryan O'Hearn (32) after hitting a two run home run against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles second base Jordan Westburg (11) celebrates with first base Ryan O'Hearn (32) after hitting a two run home run against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer was out of the game after two innings and the Baltimore Orioles again showed the Texas Rangers why they have the best record in the American League.

The Orioles scored four runs against Scherzer in the second inning and hit three more home runs in their 8-4 win over the Rangers Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers were held to four singles and two doubles, including three hits and a double during a two-run second inning. Orioles pitchers retired 16 of 18 Rangers batters until the Marcus Semien and Corey Seager walked to start the eighth. They scored on Wyatt Langford's double and Adolis Garcia's groundout to pull Texas to within 7-4. Ryan O'Hearn's homer off Jose Leclerc in the ninth pushed Baltimore's lead back to four.

Rangers pitchers walked eight and hit three batters. Jose Urena allowed a run on a hit and five walks in three long relief innings after starting the third for Max Scherzer.

Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Maxed Out

Max Scherzer allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in two innings Saturday against the Orioles.
Jul 14, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks off the mound after pitching during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in two innings. He threw 53 pitches and was trailing 4-0 when Jose Urena started the third inning. Scherzer said he felt some arm fatigue coming out of his Wednesday bullpen session. Coupled with his high pitch count, he agreed with pitching coach Mike Maddux and Bruce Bochy that two innings was enough.

2. Rough Stretch For Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford is hitless in his past six games entering Saturday against the Orioles.
Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Since hitting a two-run home run on July 8 in Anaheim, rookie Wyatt Langford was 0 for 27, including 0 for 3 Saturday before an RBI double in the eighth. Langford has 10 strikeouts and one walk in the stretch.

3. Up Next

Andrew Heaney pitches the series finale against Dean Kremer at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (3-10, 3.79) faces Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.38) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News