Baltimore Orioles Leave No Doubt About Dominance In Big Wins Over Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer was out of the game after two innings and the Baltimore Orioles again showed the Texas Rangers why they have the best record in the American League.
The Orioles scored four runs against Scherzer in the second inning and hit three more home runs in their 8-4 win over the Rangers Saturday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers were held to four singles and two doubles, including three hits and a double during a two-run second inning. Orioles pitchers retired 16 of 18 Rangers batters until the Marcus Semien and Corey Seager walked to start the eighth. They scored on Wyatt Langford's double and Adolis Garcia's groundout to pull Texas to within 7-4. Ryan O'Hearn's homer off Jose Leclerc in the ninth pushed Baltimore's lead back to four.
Rangers pitchers walked eight and hit three batters. Jose Urena allowed a run on a hit and five walks in three long relief innings after starting the third for Max Scherzer.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Maxed Out
Max Scherzer allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in two innings. He threw 53 pitches and was trailing 4-0 when Jose Urena started the third inning. Scherzer said he felt some arm fatigue coming out of his Wednesday bullpen session. Coupled with his high pitch count, he agreed with pitching coach Mike Maddux and Bruce Bochy that two innings was enough.
2. Rough Stretch For Wyatt Langford
Since hitting a two-run home run on July 8 in Anaheim, rookie Wyatt Langford was 0 for 27, including 0 for 3 Saturday before an RBI double in the eighth. Langford has 10 strikeouts and one walk in the stretch.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (3-10, 3.79) faces Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.38) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
