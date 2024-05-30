The Natural: Texas Rangers Rookie Wyatt Langford Poised To Start Showing Slugging Ability
ARLINGTON — Wyatt Langford is back in the Texas Rangers lineup and feeling good.
The rookie outfielder was 2 for 4 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Arizona, his sixth multi-hit game. He's back from a hamstring strain that kept him out of the lineup since early May.
The injury may prove to be a blessing for Langford. The down time, perhaps, allowed the 22-year-old who was playing college baseball a year ago, to slow his mind down and reassess his approach at the plate. Not that he was totally lost before the injury, but his first month didn't exactly go his way. He was burned by more than 23 erroneous Strike 3 calls, a league high, and when he did hit the ball hard, it was often finding someone's glove.
Langford begrudgingly agreed that his IL stint might be a good reset.
"I guess a little bit," he said. "I feel like I'm in a really good spot now. So, yeah, I feel good."
To be clear, it wasn't as if Langford was beset mentally by his lack of immediate success. His maturity and ability to handle the ups and downs of the game are some of the reasons why the Rangers were so confident he could make the club out of spring training. Also, they know he's a supremely talented hitter. The club is confident that it will start showing up consistently.
Not only do the Rangers expect Langford to hit for power, but he's exceedingly fast on the basepaths, which makes him dangerous even if he's not slugging homers.
"That's why he's back here. He didn't have a long rehab because we felt the same way," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "We need his energy. The way he plays, the bat. He smoked the first ball. l 110 [mph] or something. He's just a really good ballplayer, so having him back is good."
His first single on Wednesday had an exit velocity of 112 mph. He flew out to deep right field at 97 mph in the fourth. He grounded into a force out to shortstop in the sixth at 107 mph. Langford singled in the eighth on a 65 mph fly ball to left. He'll take it, of course. Balls hit 100 mph or harder are a great sign and Langford, despite his youth and inexperience, knows it.
"Yeah, definitely. I mean, that's the name of the game, to hit the ball as hard as you can and hope it doesn't go in their glove," he said. "It's really all you can do. Sometimes, you don't hit it hard and it doesn't go in their glove."
