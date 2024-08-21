Blanked By Bucs! Texas Rangers Offense Silenced By Pittsburgh Pirates Mitch Keller
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers woeful offense continued to plague them Tuesday night.
The club was shutout for the seventh time as the Pittsburgh Pirates evened the series with a 4-0 shutout at Globe Life Field. Texas was shutout 11 times in 2023.
The Rangers were held to three hits — all singles — and struck out 10 times. It's the ninth time in 2024 the Rangers have been held to three or fewer hits in a game. They had seven such games in 2023.
Pirates starter Mitch Keller held Texas to three hits and no walks and had nine of the 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Cody Bradford Solid
Except for a three-run fourth, left-hander Cody Bradford pitched well. He allowed three runs on five hits, including four in the fourth, walked none and struck out a career-high-tying eight over seven innings. With one on and two outs in the fourth, Connor Joe hit a ground-rule double to right, and Bryan De La Cruz singled in two runs. Oneil Cruz followed with an RBI triple to make it 3-0.
Jon Gray, who was activated from the injured list before the game, allowed a run on two hits and a walk in two innings of relief. Gray will return to the rotation next week.
2. Aroldis Chapman Returns Perfect
Former Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman, who was part of the 2023 World Series team, pitched a perfect eighth inning for the Pirates. He replaced starter Mitch Keller after Josh Jung's leadoff single and forced Jonah Heim and Carson Kelly to ground out to short on a total of four pitches. Heim hit into a 6-4-3 double-play before Kelly grounded out to end the inning.
Chapman received his World Series ring from Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Chris Young before Monday's series opener.
3. Up Next
Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney (4.13, 4.20) faces right-hander Domingo Germán (0-0, 3.00) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. It's Germán's fourth appearance and first start in 2024.
