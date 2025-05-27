Career First for Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Shocked Even Himself
Texas Rangers star Jacob deGrom has racked up a long list of accomplishments during a storied career highlighted by two NL Cy Young Award wins. So when he does something for the first time, it’s usually noteworthy and surprising.
But this time around, it wasn't for a positive thing.
Going against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, deGrom worked into the sixth inning and allowed only two runs on five hits. Keeping the Rangers in the game was a positive for the right-hander, even if the eventual outcomes was a 2-1 loss as the Texas bats struggled again.
But at the other end of the spectrum, deGrom didn’t register a strikeout.
That was a first time in 229 career MLB starts over 12 years that this occurred.
He was shocked by that stat.
“I actually didn't know that, I heard it when I walked inside,” deGrom said, according to MLB.com. “But they were aggressive early. They were putting a lot of balls in play early, so I was like, ‘Oh, man, I might be able to go deep in this game.’ I was fighting myself a bit; started yanking the ball, walked a couple guys there and I just wasn't very efficient.”
That this particular career first happened against this Blue Jays teams makes some sense.
Toronto entered Monday with an American League-low 380 strikeouts, which underscores their ability to avoid getting punched out by even one of the best pitchers in the game.
deGrom was tagged for a solo shot by Daulton Varsho in the first inning. He has allowed a home run in two straight starts and three of his last four outings after holding opponents without a long ball in his previous three starts.
Of the 17 runs deGrom has allowed this season, 10 have come via a homer.
He only threw 81 pitches after averaging 99.5 in his previous two outings, and admitted struggling with his location against the Blue Jays.
“Today it kind of took a step in the wrong direction,” deGrom said. “I wasn't able to really locate down and, you know, pitch off that with my slider. I had some good takes on sliders. I threw it right off the plate every once in a while, but was never able to throw a fastball, really, where I wanted to. That part was frustrating.”
And it led to no K's for the first time in deGrom’s career.