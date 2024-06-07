Texas Rangers Shortstop Corey Seager Out Of Lineup, But There Is Good News For Slugger
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager was out of the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field.
That's the bad news. The good news?
Seager is listed as a bench option, a sign that his hamstring tightness isn't too serious.Seager left Wednesday's game in the second inning with left hamstring tightness. He was running out an RBI single to first when he felt "a twinge," he said. The Rangers pulled him as a precaution.
"We don't think it's anything serious, but we wanted to get him off his legs," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the club's 9-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. The Rangers were off Thursday.
Bochy said it was likely that Seager would get a game or two off to let the hamstring heal. Seager missed 31 games in 2023 because of a left hamstring strain.
He had sports hernia surgery on Jan. 30 and missed most of spring training. Bochy eased Seager into the everyday lineup with off days throughout much of April. Seager has be on fire for much of the past month. He's batting .370 and slugging .852 with eight homers and 14 RBI in the past 15 games.
Seager, 30, is tied with Adolis Garcia for the team lead with 13 homers. He has five doubles and 30 RBI and is batting .271 for the season.
Seager said it was smart to be cautious.
"There's no point in being stupid and going back out there," Seager said after Wednesday's game.
