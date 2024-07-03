Nathaniel Lowe Homers Twice, Leads Texas Rangers Extra-Base Hit Brigade Against San Diego Padres
ARLINGTON — Nathaniel Lowe hit two home runs to lead a season-high eight extra-base hit explosion as the Texas Rangers beat up the San Diego Padres 7-0 Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Lowe had two-run homers in the first and third innings to help give Texas a 5-0 early lead. Josh Smith walked ahead of both Lowe homers.
The Rangers had a season-high eight extra-base hits, including six doubles. Leody Taveras had two, including an RBI double that scored Jonah Heim, who led off the second with a double. Wyatt Langford, Adolis Garcia, and Jonathan Ornelas each doubled.
The Rangers have 21 extra-base hits in their past three games. The slugging surge has been quite the contrast to much of the season, with the club struggling to put a lot of power together. For example, in the first 25 games in June, the Rangers had 50 extra-base hits.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Nathan Eovaldi
Nathan Eovaldi put together his best start of the season, holding the Padres scoreless on one hit over seven innings while striking out six. Eovaldi improved to 5-3 with the win and lowered his ERA to 3.15. It's his first scoreless outing since going 5 1/3 innings against the Nationals on May 2. Eovaldi retired the final 13 batters he faced. He only allowed a two-out single in the third by Bryce Johnson.
2. Jonathan Ornelas Scores Firsts
Jonathan Ornelas collected his first-career RBI on his first-career extra-base hit when he doubled in Leody Taveras with a shot to the left-field corner in the sixth inning. It was the Rangers season-high eighth extra-base hit on the night.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Jon Gray (3-4, 3.77) faces Padres right-hander Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.25) in at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
