Inside The Rangers

Nathaniel Lowe Homers Twice, Leads Texas Rangers Extra-Base Hit Brigade Against San Diego Padres

The Texas Rangers collected a season-high eight extra-base hits, including two two-run homers from Nathaniel Lowe to beat the San Diego Padres 7-0.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — Nathaniel Lowe hit two home runs to lead a season-high eight extra-base hit explosion as the Texas Rangers beat up the San Diego Padres 7-0 Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Lowe had two-run homers in the first and third innings to help give Texas a 5-0 early lead. Josh Smith walked ahead of both Lowe homers.

The Rangers had a season-high eight extra-base hits, including six doubles. Leody Taveras had two, including an RBI double that scored Jonah Heim, who led off the second with a double. Wyatt Langford, Adolis Garcia, and Jonathan Ornelas each doubled.

The Rangers have 21 extra-base hits in their past three games. The slugging surge has been quite the contrast to much of the season, with the club struggling to put a lot of power together. For example, in the first 25 games in June, the Rangers had 50 extra-base hits.

Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:

1. Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi was outstanding Tuesday night, holding the Padres scoreless on one hit over the first six innings.
Jul 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi put together his best start of the season, holding the Padres scoreless on one hit over seven innings while striking out six. Eovaldi improved to 5-3 with the win and lowered his ERA to 3.15. It's his first scoreless outing since going 5 1/3 innings against the Nationals on May 2. Eovaldi retired the final 13 batters he faced. He only allowed a two-out single in the third by Bryce Johnson.

2. Jonathan Ornelas Scores Firsts

Jonathan Ornelas collected his first MLB extra-base hit and RBI with a run-scoring double in the sixth Tuesday night.
Feb 20, 2024; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Jonathan Ornelas (36) poses for a photo during Media Day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Ornelas collected his first-career RBI on his first-career extra-base hit when he doubled in Leody Taveras with a shot to the left-field corner in the sixth inning. It was the Rangers season-high eighth extra-base hit on the night.

3. Up Next

Jon Gray is set to start Game 2 against Padres right-hander Adam Mazur in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Jun 27, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) delivers in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Jon Gray (3-4, 3.77) faces Padres right-hander Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.25) in at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News