Could the Rangers Sign Phillies Outfielder in Free Agency?
The Texas Rangers have an important winter ahead of them. Coming off back-to-back seasons where they failed to make the playoffs, changes could be coming in Texas. They've already made their manager change with the hire of Skip Schumaker, and several players could be on the move with their budget crunch looming.
With a decreased payroll, president of baseball operations Chris Young may have less room to operate, but they will definitely be in the market for some bats to improve an offense that struggled mightily in 2025.
Multiple sources have reported that the Philadelphia Phillies and outfielder Nick Castellanos are expected to part ways.
Matt Gelb of the Athletic says, "The Phillies owe Castellanos $20 million next season, and team sources have indicated for weeks they expect to move on from the veteran outfielder."
Could the Rangers Pursue Nick Castellanos?
Texas has its own outfielder to deal with this offseason. Adolis Garcia is under team control for another year, but there have been rumblings that the Rangers may look to trade or release the former All-Star.
Wyatt Langford is coming off a solid sophomore campaign and Evan Carter dealt with injuries once again in 2025.
When healthy, Carter has been great for Texas but Young could be looking for some power in the lineup.
Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors reports the Rangers could potentially pursue the veteran outfielder Castellanos.
He wrote, "Perhaps the Rangers could sign Castellanos to share time with Joc Pederson at DH and back up lefty outfielders like Evan Carter and Alejandro Osuna if they end up non-tendering Adolis Garcia..."
Castellanos is coming off a down year. He finished with a .250 batting average with 17 home runs and 72 runs driven in. The 17 long balls were the fewest since 2022. The 33-year-old has been a great power hitter in the past and could bolster this Rangers lineup.
The price to grab Castellanos could be lower coming off the down year. He has a lot of postseason experience and can be an every day guy in the lineup for Schumaker.
However, the argument could be made that he may not be much of an upgrade over Adolis Garcia. He's a much better defender, and the price range would be similar.
If the Rangers are going to move on from a franchise legend, I think they should go younger, or someone with a proven track record that could instantly upgrade their offense.