Could Recent Offensive Explosion Become Turning Point for Rangers?
The Texas Rangers' offensive woes have been among the most well-covered stories in all of baseball so far in the 2025 season. The once mighty attack that led the team to their first World Series title just two years ago was nowhere to be found over the first two months of the season.
This puzzling and frustrating development naturally caused all sorts of trouble for the team early on, and nothing legendary skipper Bruce Bochy tried seemed to have any effect over how his hitters performed.
More News: Insider Says There Is 'Buzz' That Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy Could Retire
As the calendar has flipped from May to June, though, something rather miraculous has been taking place for the Rangers; the team has apparently figured out how to hit once again.
Per StatMuse, Texas is slashing a combined .260/.325/.437 over their last 12 games, and they have also slugged an absurd 18 home runs over this stretch.
This resurgence at the plate came to a head during their recent midweek set against the Minnesota Twins when they took two of three games against the AL Central opponent as they plated a mind-boggling 16 runs in each of their wins.
Thursday night's onslaught was perhaps the best performance the Rangers have had offensively, as they combined for a season-high six homers.
This type of production at the plate would have seemed like a fairy tale just one month ago for Texas, so for the team to suddenly flip the switch and explode in the way they have this week, it has been a bit jarring to say the least.
More News: Texas Rangers Injured Pitcher 'A Very Interesting Trade Chip' Ahead of Deadline
That being said, nobody in the Rangers' clubhouse is going to turn their nose up at the results, regardless of how shocking they may be.
The team has been grinding away for months now, trying everything they can to get something going at the plate. It may have seemed hopeless at some points, but this could finally be the catalyst Texas has been searching for.
If this recent stretch does end up being the turning point for the team, then it could not have come at a more opportune time.
More News: Four 2026 Free Agents Rangers Should Already Begin Monitoring for This Offseason
The AL West is as competitive as ever, but it's also still well within reach for the Rangers should they continue gathering momentum.
Entering play on Friday, Texas sits just 5.5 game back of the Houston Astros for first place.
The Rangers finally appear to be finding their identity at the plate.
If they can keep the bats hot down the stretch, then a deep run in October could very well still be in the cards.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.