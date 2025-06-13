Texas Rangers Injured Pitcher 'A Very Interesting Trade Chip' Ahead of Deadline
The Texas Rangers are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.
Predicted by many to be legitimate contenders in the American League, they have fallen woefully short of expectations during the 2025 MLB regular season in large part because of their offense.
What looked to be one of the best lineups in baseball 1-through-9 coming into the year has been on the opposite end of the spectrum.
The Rangers have struggled to consistently produce runs, even after a coaching change that saw Donnie Ecker removed from the staff in favor of Bret Boone.
Until they start producing offensively, it is hard to envision this team sticking in the playoff race in the AL.
As things stand entering play on June 12, Texas has a 32-36 record and is 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West, currently residing in fourth place. They are 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who currently hold the final wild card spot.
It will be interesting to see how they handle business ahead of the trade deadline.
Last year, despite hovering on the outside of the race, they didn’t sell. Instead, they acquired left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Chafin despite having several players on expiring contracts that would have brought back some value.
Will Chris Young and the front office repeat that same process in 2025?
Given how much money and assets were spent over the winter, there is certainly a chance they double down and attempt to make a run at the postseason.
If they don’t and decide to be sellers, there are several players who would garner interest on the trade market.
One of them is starting pitcher Jon Gray, who has yet to pitch this season but has the kind of track record a contending team may be interested in to bolster their pitching staff.
“Gray has yet to pitch this season after suffering a fractured wrist in spring training. His rehab assignment should be starting any day now, with initial estimates that he could return shortly before the All-Star Break. Could be a very interesting trade chip if Texas continues to flounder below .500,” wrote Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report in a piece highlighting 37 starting pitchers who could be on the move ahead of the deadline.
A starter for all but five of his Major League regular season appearances, he did come out of the bullpen during the Rangers’ World Series run in 2023.
He performed well in that role, making three appearances and throwing 5.2 innings, allowing only four hits and one walk, resulting in one earned run to go along with eight strikeouts.
Knowing he has come out of the bullpen under the brightest lights, and there were rumors swirling during spring training of Texas deploying him as their closer, plenty of contending teams could take a flier on him as long as he proves he is healthy.
