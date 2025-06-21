Rangers’ deGrom Pinned as One of 'Biggest Late-Bloomers' of 21st Century
Sometimes, baseball players get called up from the minor leagues and are successful right away. Those players often have careers in the minors that are either shorter or see promotions to Double-A and Triple-A that are much faster than what would normally be expected.
But for some guys, it can take a while to make their debut. And once they actually get there, it might take a little longer to make an impact, as well. But some of those players are some of the better players in the MLB's recent history.
Bleacher Report's Joel put out his list of the "MLB's 25 Biggest Late-Bloomers of the Last 25 Years", featuring notable names who took a little extra time to get to the elite levels they're known for. One of the featured stars was Jacob deGrom, the only players on the list currently active and not an honorable mention.
deGrom debuted close to his 26th birthday and was never a universally touted prospected. Thus, he never garnered a lot of attention and his amazing 2014 rookie season was even more shocking.
Many other names on the list had spent a little bit of time in the major leagues as a relatively underwhelming or average player before taking off in a later year. But Reuter notes that deGrom's status as a late-bloomer is rooted in how he was viewed, or wasn't viewed, before ever stepping foot into the MLB.
deGrom, now 37, is an essential part of the Texas Rangers' starting rotation with a 2.24 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP on what is viewed by many as one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB.
Many parts of his stint with the New York Mets were stained with long-term injuries, and some of that past followed him into his new chapter with the Rangers. But in what's been his healthiest season in Texas, he has performed very well.
