Dangling For Top Talent: Who Is Texas Rangers Top Trade Prospect?
No, the Texas Rangers don't have to waive the white flag heading into the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, but they're at a crossroads.
After winning five straight while climbing up the American League West totem pole, Texas now faces a near-must-win situation on Sunday at the Rogers Centre. The Rangers are 4.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros and six games back from a wild card spot.
The reality is while Texas could improve with the return of Josh Jung, Tyler Mahle, Coby Bradford and perhaps even former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, the roster could use a boost to survive two more months of the regular season. The Rangers could use another bat in the lineup.
They'll have to give up a prospect or two to acquire it.
Who could be on the move from the farm system? According to MLB.com, right-handed pitching prospect Emiliano Teodo feels like an ideal candidate since there's not a clear path up to the majors in Arlington.
The Rangers are unlikely to trade their top prospects, but pitchers such as Teodo (No. 15 prospect) or Winston Santos (No. 16) could be used to make some roster tweaks.- MLB.com's Mark Fiensand
Teodo, 23, has put together a quality season in Double-A Frisco as part of the RoughRiders' rotation. He's currently boasting a 1.77 ERA with 91 strikeouts against 38 walks in 71.1 innings. Teodo's four-seam fastball has also kept balls in play, allowing just two home runs while forcing 30 ground-inducing double plays.
He also has roster control through 2030. Teodo also was on display during the first inning for the American League Future team during the Major League All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field earlier this month.
Getting back Mahle, Bradford and potentially deGrom like seals up the rotation and bullpen. Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney were recently mentioned as trade targets should the Rangers sell, but they could also take over as bullpen arms behind Mahle and deGrom.
If anything, Texas needs an outfield bat. Bruce Bochy said before Friday's 6-5 loss that rookie Evan Carter was shut down after consulting a back specialist in California and won't resume baseball activities until the latest report comes back.
There's a chance that Carter, one of the heroes for Texas' World Series run, might be shut down for the remainder of the season.
Even if Carter returns, having a player with the flexibility to play multiple positions while also rotating in the designated hitting role. Potential candidates could include Detroit's Mark Canha, Washington's Lane Thomas, Tampa's Yandy Diaz, Miami's Josh Bell, Chicago's Andrew Vaughn and Oakland's Miguel Andujar.
Should the Rangers swing big, Athletics outfielder/DH Brent Rooker might be the target. He'd add power from the right side and fill upgrade the middle of the lineup with his .294 batting average
The trade deadline is July 30.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.