Should Texas Rangers Target AL West Rival to Upgrade at Trade Deadline?
The Texas Rangers are right back in the thick of the American League West race – and, as a result, defending their World Series crown – thanks to a well-timed five-game winning streak.
The Rangers enter a series at the Toronto Blue Jays just 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the division and 1.5 games behind the second-place Seattle Mariners. But that doesn’t mean things can’t change by the trade deadline.
The reigning champs could still make a move. It’s more likely now that the Rangers are buyers instead of sellers after the sweep of the Chicago White Sox. For a club that’s been erratic at the plate and stung by injuries this season, what does Texas need to make a push and return to the postseason?
MLB.com recently listed what each team needs to do to upgrade at the deadline. The pick for the Rangers is a right-hand-hitting outfield and could involve another AL West rival:
Texas has been inconsistent against left-handed pitching this season, though the potential return of Josh Jung could help that problem. Adding a right-handed bat in the outfield (or at DH) – Oakland’s Brent Rooker, perhaps? – would benefit the Rangers as they try to climb back into the postseason race.- MLB.com
What about Houston and Seattle? Both are considered heavy buyers that could go all-in at the deadline.
The Astros could be after starting pitching.
Houston’s resurgence from would-be seller to division leader is even more impressive when you consider the state of the rotation. Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy and J.P. France are done for the season, while Justin Verlander, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. have had injury issues of their own. Ronel Blanco and Hunter Brown have done their jobs, but the Astros could use another reliable starter who can take the ball every five days down the stretch.- MLB.com
Seattle could be after a first baseman.
The Mariners’ recent decision to made Seattle’s apparent need for help at first base even more obvious. Tyler Locklear may get a shot at the position, but the Mariners will likely look to add a veteran bat at first base by the Deadline.- MLB.com
The trade deadline is July 30.
