Diamondbacks Slugger Would Be Perfect Fit to Help Fix Rangers Offense
The Texas Rangers have had a hard time getting going this season, with their offense being a major issue.
In 2024, expectations were high for the Rangers coming off winning the World Series the year prior. However, Texas dealt with a lot of injuries, leaving them unable to even be .500.
Coming into the 2025 campaign, the Rangers were in fairly good shape in terms of injuries and got off to a nice start. However, like most teams, injuries popped up, and the lineup for Texas went into a shell.
This was a unit that was fantastic for the team in 2023, but they haven’t been nearly the same. During the winter, Texas tried to address that with the additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger.
So far, neither addition has helped the Rangers much, and looking to upgrade at first base and designated hitter would help Texas quite a bit. While the team is hovering around the .500 mark, they still appear like they should be buyers at the deadline in a fairly open American League.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently wrote about Josh Naylor being a great fit for the Rangers at the trade deadline.
“The Rangers rank 22nd in the majors in OPS at first base and last at DH, so even factoring in this season's odd low-run environment at Globe Life Field, Naylor is a solution for either position.”
Due to the immense struggles of Texas offensively this year, adding an impact bat should be a priority for the team.
Even though the campaign might not have started exactly how they would have wanted, there are a lot of things to like about the Rangers so far. With an elite trio in the starting rotation, Texas would be a team to be feared in a playoff series. However, they have to get there first.
Adding a player like Naylor would fill a need both positionally and offensively for the Rangers.
With the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, Naylor has slashed .303/.357/.471 with 10 home runs and 54 RBI. The slugger has been a great run producer for the Diamondbacks, but they are in a tough spot in the National League with a plethora of injuries impacting their team.
While it’s still uncertain about whether or not the Diamondbacks will be sellers, they appear to be trending that way.
Naylor has had four straight years with a slugger percentage above .450, and the Rangers could desperately use that type of pop in the batting order.
As the trade deadline gets closer, Naylor seems like a perfect fit for Texas.
