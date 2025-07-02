Dominance of Rangers Ace Illustrated by This One Shocking Stat
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most curious teams in recent memory this year, as the team simultaneously boasts one of the worst offenses in the game while also having one of the best pitching staffs.
Leading the charge for the Rangers on the bump this season has been their resurgent ace Jacob deGrom, who has finally rounded back into the dominant force Texas was expecting when they signed the two-time NL Cy Young winner back in 2022.
As of this writing, deGrom boasts a 2.13 ERA and 0.89 WHIP, both of which rank top three in all of Major League Baseball.
deGrom's elite production was put on full display again Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles when he tossed yet another gem.
The 37-year-old fired six innings of two-run ball and struck out six Orioles' hitters en route to his ninth win of the year.
This latest dominant showing also represented deGrom's 14th straight start in which he's allowed two or fewer earned runs, a streak that goes all the way back to April 18.
deGrom has finally recaptured his vintage form in 2025, and that one jaw dropping stat perfectly encapsulates just how elite he's been on the bump for the Rangers this season.
He's gone out there and has given his guys an excellent shot to win in every start he's made for going on three months now, which is something many assumed deGrom would never be able to do again after the injury issues he's dealt with over the last couple of years.
It's been a long time since anybody has truly seen this version of deGrom on the bump, but he's finally recaptured the generational form he had over the first half of his storied career.
He's also put himself firmly into the running for the highly-coveted AL Cy Young Award, a title he hasn't sniffed since the 2020 season when he was still a part of the New York Mets.
Texas obviously has a number of issues to work out if they want to make any sort of run over the second half of the year, but these issues shouldn't detract from the special campaign deGrom has put together.
He's found a way to turn back the clock, which is a feat everybody should enjoy while they can, as there's not likely to be very many more seasons like this from aging legend.
