Does Bochy's Exit Make Rangers Most Enticing Managerial Spot in MLB?
After three seasons with the Texas Rangers, Bruce Bochy will be moving on. He is widely regarded as one of the best managers in MLB history, and filling his shoes is a tall task. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (subscription required), Skip Schumaker is the leading candidate to take the reigs in Arlington.
Currently, there are eight open managerial positions. Those teams include the Angels, Giants, Braves, Rockies, Nationals, Twins, and the Orioles. Are the Rangers the top destination of choice for managers?
Rangers Have a Good Mix of Talent
I would argue that Texas possesses the most talent of all the teams looking for a new skipper. The Rangers are coming off a .500 season, but on paper, this team is loaded with eye-popping players. Bochy got the most out of his pitching staff, as they turned in the league's best team ERA at 3.47.
Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi are arguably the best pitching duo in baseball, and there are plenty of young arms making their way up to the big leagues. Jose Corniell, Winston Santos, and Alejandro Rosario could make their debuts next season.
Pair that with guys like Jack Leiter, Jacob Latz, and Kumar Rocker, the next manager will already have plenty of developed arms that he can use.
The offense has to be better in 2026, so fixing that side of the ball will be the first priority. However, there are still players that have a history of success and may just need a fresh perspective to get on track.
Hitters ike Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Josh Jung will look to bounce back in 2026. Of the teams mentioned, the Rangers arguably have the best mix of veteran and youth talent. Wyatt Langford, Cody Freeman, and Evan Carter will continue to get better.
The New Manager Will Have an Aggressive GM
It's hard to list many general managers that are more aggressive in the offseason/trade deadline than Chris Young. He's made several big splashes in the winter with Seager, Semien, and deGrom. Additionally in 2023, Texas was in contention for the playoffs and he made huge moves at the deadline.
Young traded for Aroldis Chapman, Jordan Montgomery, and Max Scherzer. All of those players made contributions to the Rangers first World Series title. If Texas is competitive, Young will not hesitate to make a move to improve the roster.
I think that could be exciting for a manager. He will have the support of a GM who is always looking to make the team better. That can't be said about other general managers across the MLB.
Whoever takes over as the clubhouse leader in Arlington will have high expectations from the franchise. However, a lot of the ingredients are there for success. A talented team, a win-now culture, and a GM who's ready to accelerate that process.