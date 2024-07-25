Texas Rangers Legend Passes Houston Astros Legend On All-Time Leaderboard
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer struck out a season-high nine batters and surpassed Justin Verlander into 10th place all-time in strikeouts Thursday afternoon.
The Texas Rangers right-hander did it in six innings, while holding the Chicago White Sox to a run on three hits and a walk. Scherzer is 10th all-time with 3,400 strikeouts, passing Verlander, the Astros right-hander who has been on the injured list since June 18. His six-inning outing is his deepest since going 6 2/3 in Anaheim on July 9.
Scherzer, who turns 40 on Saturday in Toronto, has won three Cy Young awards and is first ballot Baseball Hall of Famer five years after he retires.
Verlander, 41, is now 11th all-time with 3,393 career strikeouts. They're Nos. 1-2 among active pitchers.
"That's pretty special," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said before Thursday's game. "This game has been going on for a long time, over 100 years and he's one of the best pitchers in the game. The numbers show that, so that's going to be a cool moment. When you look at the names that he's passing, I consider myself really fortunate to be able to have some time with him. I've seen him from the other side but I love the times when you get to play with guys. To have some time with Max has been special."
Of the pitchers in the all-time top 10 for strikeouts, only two aren't in the Hall of Fame, Roger Clemens and Scherzer. Scherzer will be eligible five years after his retirement.
All-Time Strikeout Leaders
Pitcher (Years), Strikeouts, Innings
1. Nolan Ryan (27) 5,714 5,386
2. Randy Johnson (22) 4,875 4,135.1
3. Roger Clemens (24) 4,672 4,916.2
4. Steve Carlton (24) 4,136 5,217.2
5. Bert Blyleven (22) 3,701 4,970
6. Tom Seaver (20) 3,640 4,783
7. Don Sutton (23) 3,574 5,282.1
8. Gaylord Perry (22) 3,534 5,350
9. Walter Johnson (21) 3,509 5,914.1
10. Max Scherzer (17) 3,400 2,870
(Johnson and Carlton are the only left-handers in the top 10.)
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.