Five Texas Rangers Bold Predictions Before Opening Day of 2025 MLB Season
The Texas Rangers suffered an injury-riddled 2024 campaign after winning it all the previous year. Heading towards Opening Day the Rangers have another championship-caliber roster in a wide open American League.
Not only do they have the talent to contend this year, but they have enough young difference makers to be a factor long term.
The start of the regular season is just days away for Texas, so let's make five predictions about their 2025 season.
Rangers Win AL West
After missing the playoffs last year, Texas bounces back with a division title in 2025.
Expect the AL West race to be a back-and-forth affair between the Rangers and their in-state rival, the Houston Astros. Texas faces the Astros six times in September, which will serve as the best late-season opportunity for either team to create margin against their primary rival.
Rangers Finish With AL's Best Offense
Not only has the New York Yankees injury woes opened the door for the rest of the contenders in the AL, but it gives the Rangers' offense a great chance to finish as the best in the American League.
Corey Seager is an MVP contender that serves as the centerpiece of the Texas lineup. But to finish as the AL's highest scoring team the Rangers need more from a few players. Free agent acquisition Joc Pederson should bring some extra pop to the lineup.
Second baseman Marcus Semien is coming off his worst season in some time, putting him in a classic bounce back spot. Right fielder and likely cleanup hitter Adolis Garcia hit a four-year low 25 homers in 2024, after hitting 39 the previous year.
Wyatt Langford is entering his second Major League season and will likely build on his 16 homers and 3.9 bWAR from last year.
Texas could realistically get more out of each of the first five hitters in their lineup in 2025.
Jacob deGrom Returns to Form
How much deGrom has left is not only one of the keys for Texas in 2025, but it represents one of the biggest potential swings in the entire league.
Texas won the 2023 World Series despite only getting six starts out of deGrom. If he continues to miss considerable time or his accumulated injuries end up taking him down a peg or two, the Rangers can still contend. However, if deGrom returns to form where he contends for the Cy Young award, that brings Texas to a different level.
Kumar Rocker Emerges as Difference Making Pitcher
Rocker was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft and is currently the No. 44 overall prospect in baseball. He made three appearances in the Majors last season, but pitching staff injuries have paved the way for him to make an early impact in 2025.
Rocker's mid 90's four seamer and sinker along with his slider are the core of his five-pitch arsenal. He has the premium draft capital, the high-end stuff and the opportunity to further elevate contending Texas.
In fact, in a best-case scenario the Rangers' field the AL's best offense while both deGrom and Rocker elevate their pitching staff into one of the most dangerous in the game. If that happens, Texas is one of the few teams in the league with the raw materials to knock off the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers.