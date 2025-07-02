Five Texas Rangers Targets to Watch as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Texas Rangers are still not sure whether they’ll be buyers or sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
The Rangers are under .500 going into July and as soon as it seems like Texas gathers some momentum toward making a run at the American League West Division lead, the Rangers seem to take a step back.
Last year, the Rangers were in a similar gray area and chose to be mild buyers at the deadline. Those moves didn’t pay off. This year, the Rangers haven’t sent clear signals on their approach to this deadline. But, with a roster full of talented hitters that have generally underachieved, the Rangers might look to add a bat or two at the deadline.
More News: Rangers Catcher Tucker Barnhart Set To Retire From Baseball
As for pitching, the move of Tyler Mahle to the 60-day injured list may compel the Rangers to make a deal for a starter. Texas could use reinforcements for an effective, but overtaxed, bullpen.
Here are five players that the Rangers could pursue to reinforce their roster for the final two months of the season.
P Merrill Kelly, Arizona
The Rangers likely don’t want to commit to another veteran pitcher past this season with Mahle, Patrick Corbin and Jon Gray coming off the books after this season.
That isn’t an issue with Merrill, who is a free agent after the season. He’s on the final year of a three-year, $24 million deal and the final two months won’t be cost prohibitive.
Texas faced him in the 2023 World Series and he’s back in the form he showed in 2022 and 2023 when he won a combined 25 games.
More News: Texas Rangers Shift Tyler Mahle’s Injury Timeline After Latest Shoulder Imaging
RP Reid Detmers, LA Angels
Right now, Detmers is a reliever for the Angels. But he was a starter previously. He has the kind of flexibility the Rangers crave, a pitcher that can work an inning or two and then be stretched out to be a starter.
He’s thrived this season as a middle reliever and has six holds and two saves. His ERA this season is two points below his ERA as a starter last year.
The Rangers might have to pay a bit of a premium for Detmers, who has three arbitration years ahead. But if he pitches like this the next few seasons, he would be worth it.
1B Josh Naylor, Arizona
Yes, the Rangers have a first baseman in Jake Burger. But he has struggled at times. The Rangers also have a designated hitter issue with Joc Pederson, who is out with an injury. But, before he was hurt, he was posting the worst numbers of his career.
More News: Keeping It Simple Could Help Rangers Star Reach His Ceiling
Texas shouldn’t be shy if it believes it can get back in the race. A hitter like Naylor can help boost their production overall, which has been a struggle all season. Plus, he’s a free agent after the season so he doesn’t damage long-term plans.
He’s not hitting home runs at the clip he was last season, but he could still reach at least 20 for the fourth straight season.
RP Jake Bird, Colorado
Bird is having a career season for the Rockies. The right-hander throws from a Hoby Milner-like arm angle and his ERA is two points below what it was last year. Batters are also hitting a career-low .233 against him.
The Rockies are probably looking at a semi-fire sale and are undergoing changes, including a managerial search. Payroll could be an issue. Bird is still under team control through 2028, so he might cost the Rangers a bit more. But Texas should be trying to collect some bullpen arms for the long term.
More News: Rangers Shockingly Named Potential Landing Spot for Marlins Star Ahead of Deadline
RP Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland
Once upon a time, Clase was with the Rangers. But Texas traded him to Cleveland, and he ended up thriving. He’s led the American League in saves each of the last three seasons.
Now, it appears Cleveland might be willing to deal him at this year’s deadline. The Rangers are without a consistent closer, though they’re currently trusting the job to Robert Garcia.
Clase is on a five-year, $20 million deal that ends in 2026 and has team options in 2027 and 2028. Texas would nail down a closer for the foreseeable future with this trade.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.