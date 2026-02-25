Spring Training Should Have Rangers Considering Patrick Corbin Reunion

The Texas Rangers have a rock-solid rotation on paper. The fifth spot is the only one that seems to be up for grabs.

Kumar Rocker is the pitcher the Rangers hope wins the job. Jacob Latz is in the mix, but Texas would prefer that he end up in the bullpen. Cal Quantrill is in spring training on a non-roster invitation and is the most likely NRI to claim a rotation spot. But that would require both Rocker and Latz to falter.

Texas also has Cody Bradford and Jordan Montgomery, but neither will be ready for opening day. Bradford could be an option in May and Montgomery could be an option by the All-Star break. Both are recovering from elbow surgery.

The Rangers may need a little more depth for opening day. That’s why it makes a lot of sense to reach out to Patrick Corbin and bring him into spring training on a one-year deal for some added protection.

Why Bring Patrick Corbin Back?

Texas Rangers pitcher Patrick Corbin. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Texas was in a pinch last spring training. Jon Gray was injured on a comebacker and was going to miss part of the season. Rocker, who was competing for a roster spot, was having a sub-par spring. The days were getting closer to opening day and the Rangers signed Corbin, then a free agent, to a cheap deal.

In his previous five seasons he ate innings but did little else on a huge contract with the Washington Nationals, which he signed after helping the franchise win the World Series in 2019. The Nats hung onto him until the end of the deal and then let him go. The Rangers needed help immediately and Corbin has been stretching himself out on his own in Florida.

The deal was one of the best the Rangers made last offseason. He wasn’t in the rotation to start the season, but he slid into the rotation after an early injury to Jack Leiter, who quickly returned. After that, Corbin never left. He did what he always did in Washington — he made every start and gave the Rangers solid innings every game.

His record by season’s end was upside down, as he went 7-11. But his 4.40 ERA was his best since the 2019 season when he had a 3.25 ERA. He pitched in 31 games, with 30 starts, and he struck out 131 and walked 51 in 155.1 innings. He is 36 years old and he still a free agent.

Max Scherzer would be a candidate here, too. But he has a list of preferred teams and it’s not clear if the Rangers are on it. Corbin is available now, he avoids injury and he fits well with a rotation he worked in as a fifth starter last season. Adding him to the roster doesn’t hurt Rocker’s potential path to the rotation. It enhances competition and gives the Rangers a back-up plan if Rocker or Latz aren’t ready.