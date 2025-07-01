Five Texas Rangers Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Texas Rangers would appear to be moderate buyers at the MLB trade deadline as July begins.
The offense is still scuffling. The starting rotation is still one of the best in baseball. The bullpen has been quite consistent.
But, to contend, the Rangers need more hitting and more bullpen help. To acquire that, they must spend — in this case, players in trade.
Here are five players that could be included in trades to make the Rangers better for the home stretch. Note this article only includes players on the 40-man roster. A piece on potential prospects that could be moved will come in a later piece.
OF Adolis Garcia
His name will come up. Whether the Rangers might be serious about dealing him will probably be tied to how serious the suitors might be.
Garcia is having a second straight down offensive season, though his numbers have come up recently after a benching at the start of June. He still has a plus arm in right field and has one more year of team control after this season.
The Rangers might deal him to get away from that final year of team control, much the way they did with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
UTIL Ezequiel Duran
Duran is blocked from any consistent playing time in Texas unless someone gets hurt. In the one stretch where he received regular playing time at shortstop in 2023, he thrived offensively.
His bat, his age and the fact that he hasn’t reached arbitration yet make him valuable. This might be Texas’ last chance to sell him on potential rather than production.
INF Blaine Crim
His one MLB audition didn’t go well, but his numbers in the minor leagues are superb. He could be a throw-in piece in a larger deal that helps the Rangers’ batting order.
Texas seems committed to Jake Burger and Crim, a long-time farmhand, seems to have no pathway to the Majors with the Rangers. This is the time to ship to a team that can give him a chance and get something in return.
SP Patrick Corbin
With Tyler Mahle on the injured list, Corbin becomes the most valuable trade piece in the rotation. He’s shown consistency, avoids injury and is pitching much better than he did in his final years in Washington.
A prospective team picks him up for less than $1 million. The Rangers need him, but the emergence of Jacob Latz and the impending return of Jon Gray makes his a little less needed.
With Mahle now out until after the trade deadline, this lessens the chances of Corbin being dealt unless the Rangers are blown away by an offer.
RP Hoby Milner
Texas isn’t looking to move bullpen pieces, but if the right deal comes along, the Rangers may have to throw one in. Milner is emerging as the bullpen’s most valuable piece. Rubber-armed lefties that can throw multiple days in a row and still be effective are hard to find.
Milner’s availability in a deal will be directly tied to where the Rangers are in the playoff race. The further out they are, the more likely Texas might be to move him.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.