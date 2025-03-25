Following Injuries, Texas Rangers Should Entertain Trading for Available Veteran Starter
Jordan Montgomery is entering the second year of his two-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, even though this offseason the team's owner complained about the deal and that Montgomery, smartly, picked up his player option.
He’s due $22.5 million and he’s coming off a 2024 in which he went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA in 25 games (21 starts). He signed late in spring training as one of the “Boras Four,” players represented by Scott Boras that had difficulty finding contracts in free agency before that season.
The Diamondbacks still appear willing to deal him. The Texas Rangers certainly have a need for their 2023 World Series hero. Could a deal get done?
Well, the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro reported on Monday that at least one team has a level of interest high enough for the Diamondbacks to ask for at least one thing in a potential trade — for that suitor to take on at least $13 million of Montgomery’s salary.
The story didn’t indicate what Arizona was looking for when it came to players in return. Montgomery doesn’t have the value he had coming off his heroics with the Rangers. That, combined with the fact that he’s a free agent after the season, might lead the D-backs to take no more than a prospect or two in return, along with offloading part of the salary.
Texas certainly has a need. Both Jon Gray and Cody Bradford will star the year on the injured list. The Rangers signed Patrick Corbin last week and he pitched a simulated game on Monday at Globe Life Field. The left-hander is there to eat innings. He led either the National League or Major League Baseball in losses for three straight seasons from 2021-23.
Perhaps the left-handed Montgomery just needs a return to Texas. After the Rangers traded for him at the 2023 deadline, he was excellent, as he went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts. In the postseason he elevated his performance, going 3-1 in six appearances and five starts. His relief appearance in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series is still fondly remembered.
In addition, returning to Texas would reunite him with pitching coach Mike Maddux, who mentored him after the New York Yankees traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.
Texas ownership has made it clear it wants to remain under the first luxury tax threshold, at least to start the season. Per Spotrac, the Rangers project to be well under the $241 million threshold, making a deal for Montgomery, with taking on salary, still within the team’s goals.
The Rangers should entertain the possibility, if they aren’t already. Arizona is looking to get out of the contract, which means Texas won’t have to send high-level prospects in return. Texas has the room to take the portion of the salary the Diamondbacks want. The Rangers also have an obvious need where Montgomery can help.