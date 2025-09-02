For the Rangers, September Is Bigger In Texas
Prior to the 2025 season, expectations for the Texas Rangers were high. The roster seemed healthy, anchored by a rotation of Jacob DeGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, and a lineup of two-time world series MVP, Corey Seager.
Then injuries struck, and then they struck some more, and now, during the final two-month stretch of the season, they reached a pinnacle in removing Marcus Semien, Nathan Eovaldi, and potentially Seager, for the rest of the season.
Despite that though, the Rangers are showing their ability to persevere, from unexpected heroes, and from a position reaching a performance unseen this season. All these factors are cultivating for the most exciting month of the last two seasons in Arlington.
A Season Of Mediocrity Can Lead To Greatness
The Rangers would finish the first month of the MLB season with a 3-2 record, and would not record a month above .500 till July rolled around. A three -onth gap. Their worst month was 12-16, a .429 winning percentage, and the only month to finish under .500 this season.
They hovered right at .500, never gaining more ground than they ever fell behind, finding the perfect middle ground of being average in every aspect. Going even deeper than the surface level of their records, look at their offensive and defensive stats comparatively. One of the statistically worst teams in the league on offense, but numbers show they have one of the league's top pitching staffs.
They rank 25th in batting average (.238) but second in opponent batting average (.227). 19th in runs per game (4.34), but first in opponent runs per game (3.66). Even a slash line, they rank bottom third of the league in slugging, on base percentage, and OBPS, but their pitching staff is one of the top two in that category.
In spite of all of the offenses shortcomings this season, and the injuries suffered, they sit four and a half games back of the Astros for the division lead, and one and a half from the Mariners for the last wild card spot. Luckily for Bruce Bochy's team, they have six more games against the Astros, with a chance to close the gap and even overtake them.
It won't be easy though, and they will look to an unlikely spot for continued production. One of the key pieces during the current run from the Rangers comes from the second base, a position manned by the rotating duo of Ezequiel Duran and Cody Freeman. Over the last ten games, they have combined for a .344 average, .934 OPS, two home runs, and six RBI's, both marks the offense will need to continue if they want to make a post-season run.
Regardless of how the season ends, less than five games behind, with 23 games to play, will make for an exciting month that fans haven't experienced since the fall classic in 2023.