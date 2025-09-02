Texas Rangers Game Today (9/02/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers continue their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Rangers (72-67) are on an absolute heater right now. Texas rallied from two runs down in the top of the ninth and then won the game in the 10th inning to claim their ninth win in the last 10 games. While Texas didn’t gain any ground on the Houston Astros at the top of the AL West, they did gain a game on the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card race, as Texas is now just 1.5 games back.
The final game of the series is on Wednesday, with the Rangers planning to start emerging ace Jack Leiter against Diamondbacks veteran starter Zac Gallen. That’s a getaway game for the Rangers, who return home, get a day off and then prepare to host the Houston Astros in what could be a series that finally determines the legitimacy of Texas’ playoff hopes.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Day: Tuesday, Sept. 2
Game Time: 8:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Dbacks.TV (Diamondbacks)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM (Diamondbacks)
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Ariz.
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: TBA
As of Monday afternoon, the Rangers had no set a probable pitcher. That’s likely because that is currently Jacob Latz’s spot in the rotation. He took that spot over when Nathan Eovaldi came up with a rotator cuff strain last week. Latz has not pitched since he started against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 4.1 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk against five strikeouts. As a spot starter this season, he has shined.
Going into Tuesday’s game he is 1-0 with a 3.13 ERA in 27 games (four starts), with 40 strikeouts and 27 walks in 43.2 innings. Batters are hitting .241 against him and he has a 1.51 WHIP. Assuming he is not needed out of the bullpen for Monday’s game, he is the likely starter.
Diamondbacks: RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-0. 184)
It’s been quite the few weeks for the 30-year-old. The Philadelphia Phillies released him on Aug. 4 from his minor league contract at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and he landed immediately with the Diamondbacks, who signed him to a minor-league deal and sent him to Triple-A Reno. That lasted eight days. Arizona promoted him on Aug. 17.
He’s been solid for Arizona in three appearances, two of which have been starts and have both been victories. In 14.2 innings he has struck out 11 and walked five as batters are hiting .250 off him. Based on his first three appearances, he’s good for about five innings before Arizona must call the bullpen. But they’re quality innings.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Seager had surgery on Thursday in Mansfield. It’s not clear if Seager will be able to play this season.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return Sept. 2): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to return at some point this season.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn is expected to throw on Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): He is expected to start on Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock in a rehab game.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.