Former MLB Exec Hearing Rangers Will Try To Upgrade Roster Instead of Sell
This has not been the season many expected for the Texas Rangers.
Coming off their World Series win in 2023, what happened last year was mainly chalked up to bad injury luck since so many star players were not available for the majority of the campaign.
However, even though a few starting pitchers began the season on the injured list this year, the Rangers largely can't use injuries as an excuse for how they have performed thus far.
More News: Could Revival Season of Veteran Rangers Ace Get Him Back Into All-Star Game?
Instead, it's been the poor play of the offense that has held Texas back from their expectations.
With a record of 32-36 entering Thursday that has them 5.5 games out of first place in the AL West and four back of the final Wild Card spot, things have to turn around if they're going to avoid missing the playoffs for the second straight year.
If that doesn't happen before the trade deadline arrives at the end of July, then conventional wisdom would suggest the Rangers will become sellers to retool this roster that has underperformed each of the last two seasons.
More News: Rangers Young Star Has Put Together Back-to-Back Outstanding Performances
But Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) isn't hearing that.
Instead, he says Texas could actually look to add pieces and parts to their active group to help them make a push for October.
"After subpar starts, the Braves, Red Sox and Rangers don't appear to be postseason teams this year, but most in the industry believe they will make trades to try to improve their respective rosters for the rest of this season and next rather than being typical sellers," the former MLB executive reported.
That's pretty notable.
There are a few players on the Rangers roster who could fetch a nice return, especially since the majority are bullpen arms or starting pitchers.
More News: Rangers Star Ace Floated as Cubs' Trade Target in Potential Blockbuster Deal
Not being aggressive goes against the ethos that president of baseball operations Chris Young has, so despite the underwhelming start Texas has had this season, he might think they are a couple pieces away from turning things around.
What exactly could the front office be looking into?
"The Rangers will generally look for bats if they can’t get their own guys going," Bowden added.
For More Rangers Coverage, Visit Texas Rangers On SI