Texas Rangers Resurgence Dependent on Performance of One Superstar
Corey Seager’s commitment to the Texas Rangers is long term. The Rangers’ need to have Seager on the field every day is undeniable.
The Rangers wrapped up a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, falling 8-3. Texas (38-40) won the first two games of the series but fell short of getting back to .500 for the season.
Texas remains under .500 but not out of the American League playoff race by any means. The Rangers are seven games back of the Houston Astros and only two games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.
The next few weeks will determine if the Rangers are buyers or sellers as the MLB trade deadline. A healthy Seager could make the decision a bit easier.
The left-handed hitting shortstop has already made two injured list stints and enters this week with a slash line of .234/.322/.389 with a .711 OPS, along with seven home runs and 16 RBI. If the season ended today, 2025 would be the worst slash of his career.
Against the Pirates he played in all three games but went just 2-for-12 with a home run and two RBI. He is certainly in a slump.
But having him on the field matters to the Rangers, historically speaking.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale highlighted the huge difference in the Rangers when Seager is on the field and when he is not. Since Seager signed his 10-year, $325 million contract before the 2022 season, Texas is 166-86 when he gets a hit in a game and 107-203 when he doesn’t.
He only had two hits against the Pirates, but he spaced them out among the two victories and went 0-for-4 for in the loss.
So, yes, a successful Seager is a successful Rangers offense, even if it’s just one hit.
The Rangers begin their final stretch toward the All-Star break as they head to Baltimore to face the Orioles for a three-game series that begins on Monday.
After an off day on Thursday, the Rangers return to Globe Life Field to host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series that begins on Friday. That is followed by another three-game matchup with the Orioles that begins the following Monday.
After that series ends on July 2, Texas will spend the rest of the first half of the season on the road, beginning with a July 4 showdown at the San Diego Padres.
The Rangers spend three games in San Diego, followed by a four-game series at the Los Angeles Angels. Then, the first half ends with the Rangers heading to Houston to renew their rivalry with the Astros on July 11.
