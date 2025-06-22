Texas Rangers Projected to Land Exciting Young Shortstop in Upcoming MLB Draft
The Texas Rangers are in the midst of a campaign that has not necessarily gone the way they hoped it could. However they are still right in the thick of the race.
A couple of hot weeks is all it will take for Texas to be back at the forefront of the playoff picture, but while the team tries to tune things up on the field, the front office is hard at work themselves for their busiest month of the year.
Of course, the end of July will bring the trade deadline, a day for which the strategy is yet to be determined, however it also means the MLB draft is about to arrive.
The Rangers hold the No. 12 selection and could take it any number of directions. Several pundits have pointed the same direction though, and the latest mock draft does the same.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN projects Texas to wind up with Alabama native and now former Hewitt-Trussville High School superstar shortstop Steele Hall.
"Texas is right in the middle of Hall's range and I think his most likely landing spot," McDaniel wrote. "The Rangers are probably straddling the line between picking up a top-tier player who might get to this spot and leading off the next tier of players, which will lean more toward prep prospects and upside. I think Hall is the last position player in that top tier."
Hall is currently committed to the University of Tennessee, however his status as one of the best prospects in the draft makes him almost a lock to wind up signing with whichever team ends up selecting him.
Reclassifying from 2026 to 2025, Hall is certainly a very young prospect, but most scouts believe he has the skill and ability to where the jump in classes is not going to set him back.
With a wide ranging skillset highlighted by bat-to-ball skills which are some of the best in the entire draft, Hall may take some time to reach the big leagues, but he is an excellent prospect.
If Texas winds up selecting the 17-year-old, fans will have someone to look forward to for years to come.
