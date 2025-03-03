Former Texas Rangers Closes Returns for Another Shot at Bullpen Role
Joe Barlow is not unfamiliar to Texas Rangers fans. At one time, he was a reliable closer to helped them through a tough patch before the franchise got rolling toward a World Series title.
Back in 2021, the Rangers used reliever Ian Kennedy as a trade chip at the deadline to bolster the future of their rotation, as they traded Kennedy to the Philadelphia Phillies for a package that include pitcher Spencer Howard.
He never really caught on in Texas, but in the wake of Kennedy’s departure Barlow emerged as the closer for the rest of the season.
Barlow had 11 saves in 12 chances that season and went 0-2 with 1.55 ERA. He struck out 27 in 29 innings. Those were solid numbers for a reliever who, to that point, had struggled to carve out a role in the Majors.
He returned in 2022 with the closer role and wasn’t quite as effective, but still converted 13 saves in 17 chances, even as his ERA went up to 3.86. His problem were the blisters on his throwing hand. He couldn’t get rid of them even after two stints on the injured list.
By the time he had them licked, Jose Leclerc had his job back as closer. And thus began two years in the baseball wilderness until the Rangers re-signed Barlow on a minor-league deal this offseason.
It’s a second chance for him to earn a role on a bullpen that has openings, including at closer, where the belief is that veteran Chris Martin will get the job. But Martin has 14 MLB saves while Barlow has 24.
So, where has Barlow been? In 2023 he spent 13 games with the Rangers, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA. He only threw 9.2 innings, and his stuff became less effective. He was designated for assignment on July 30 that season, so he wasn’t around for Texas’ World Series title run.
He landed in Kansas City on waivers. He pitched for a bit in Triple-A but was DFA’ed in September. No one claimed him, so he returned to the Royals.
Last season he signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox. He suffered an injury in spring training and was moved to Triple-A Charlotte’s 60-day injured list. Once he returned, he had a 9.20 ERA in 15 games before the White Sox released him.
So, is Barlow an answer in the Rangers’ bullpen?
He came on in relief on Sunday against Arizona, his second appearance in spring training. He went one inning, as he allowed two hits and a run while striking out two as he lowered his ERA to 4.50.
He has a few more weeks to impress the Rangers before final decisions are made. But at least he has a shot.