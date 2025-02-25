Former Texas Rangers Disappointing Pitcher Signs Deal With San Diego Padres
A name Texas Rangers fans may have forgotten about has found himself back in the headlines.
As first reported by AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the San Diego Padres have signed left-handed pitcher Wes Benjamin to a minor league contract which includes an invitation to spring training. Benjamin is reportedly already in camp with the Padres.
Originally drafted by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB draft, Benjamin did not make the big leagues until 2020. Once he did get there, things did not go well for the southpaw in his 21 appearances (three starts) between 2020 and 2021.
Over 45 innings for Texas, Benjamin pitched to a 6.80 ERA with a WHIP of 1.711, tossing a 8.74 ERA and posting a WHIP of 2.029 in 2021 before he was designated for assignment and eventually ended up with the Chicago White Sox on a minor league deal.
Early in the 2022 season, Benjamin requested his release from the White Sox organization in order to pursue an opportunity in Korea where he has been decent over the last three seasons.
In over 400 innings thrown for the KT Wiz of the KBO League, Benjamin has put up a 3.74 ERA, racking up 390 strikeouts and sports a decent 31-18 record, all as a starter.
Now with another chance to pursue his MLB dreams, Benjamin gets the chance to compete at a Major League camp and potentially push for a roster spot with San Diego.
In all likelihood, this is nothing more than a depth signing, but Rangers fans will at least be interested to see whether their former struggling lefty can get back to the Majors at just 31 years old.