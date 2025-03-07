Texas Rangers Lone Southpaw Pitches Efficiently in Latest Spring Outing
Cody Bradford made his third start of the spring, leading his split squad of Texas Rangers into battle against the San Diego Padres at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz.
Bradford, who is competing with teammates Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle and Jack Leiter for the final three spots in the Rangers’ starting rotation, aimed to build on his previous two outings of scoreless baseball.
Bradford spoke to Hannah Wing of Cactus Chats about his expectations for building off the momentum he created toward the end of last season.
"... just building off of some of the success that I had last year, throwing a lot of strikes, getting ahead of hitters and trying to keep pitch counts low," he said. "I’m just trying to show the coaching staff that I am right where I was at the end of last season when I strung together some quality starts and put my best foot forward”.
The game began ominously as Padres infielder Eguy Rosario ambushed a get-me-over 89.6 mph four-seam fastball from Bradford for a leadoff home run, which had an exit velocity of 107.7 mph.
However, Bradford settled down and demonstrated his intent, finishing with a line score of four innings pitched, allowing two hits, both home runs, while walking none and striking out two Padres hitters.
He threw an efficient 41 pitches, including 19 four-seam fastballs (46%), nine changeups (22%), seven curveballs (17%) and six sliders (15%), all delivered against left-handed hitters.
It is known that Bradford will not light up the radar gun, his average fastball sat at 90.3 mph and peaked at 91.4 mph, consistent with his past performance. It is changeup that is his calling card and what is most impressive, he throws his change against left-handed hitters. Most lefties will only throw their changeup against right-handed hitters. Same side hitters get fooled by changes in speed as well, especially when you have one like Bradford's.
Pitching to contact, Bradford allowed three barrels with exit velocities over 100 mph, two of which left the stadium for his only allowed hits. Outfielder Jackson Merrill pounced on a changeup that was left up in the zone, had an exit velocity of 107.8 mph.
The Rangers mitigated the damage with solid defense, and Bradford did not issue any free passes. Allowing only two runs in four innings kept the Rangers in the game and contributed to their eventual 8-2 victory over the Padres.
Bradford not only pitched aggressively and generated ground balls but also commanded the mound effectively. For a pitcher who doesn’t need a pitch clock, this allows the defense to stay engaged and maintain the rhythm of the game.
An added advantage for Bradford is that he is the only left-hander among the six potential starters. His unique approach sets him apart from the rest of the staff and may fit perfectly in between Leiter and Jacob deGrom.
This presents a positive dilemma for the Rangers. While it is still early, the Rangers' pitching staff is beginning to take shape.