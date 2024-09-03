'Getting Better Every Time.' Texas Rangers Pitching Prospect Jack Leiter Feels Progression
ARLINGTON — Slow down. That was the mantra for Jack Leiter mantra Monday night.
The Texas Rangers rookie admitted that adrenaline sometimes got the better of him in his previous four Major League starts. So, against the New York Yankees on Monday at Globe Life Field, the goal was to slow down.
It worked.
In many ways, Monday’s start — even though he took his second loss in the Yankees' 8-4 win over the Rangers — checked many boxes in the right-hander’s progress.
Leiter, 24, reached the sixth inning for the first time. He faced the batting order the third time through. He threw 80 pitches on regular Major League rest. He even held Yankees sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge without a hit their first two times through the order.
“I felt good about my stuff,” he said. “Execution-wise, that’s the best it’s been, at least up here so far this year.”
Leiter is here to stay, barring a significant change in plans, for the remainder of the season. Rangers general manager Chris Young said the club wants to give their 2021 first-round pick enough “runway” to acclimate as a Major League player.
Leiter remained with the team even after being optioned to Triple-A after his Wednesday start in Chicago, never returning to Round Rock. He was in the Rangers’ clubhouse the entire series with the Athletics, even though manager Bruce Bochy only officially named him the starter on Sunday.
Bochy was encouraged by what he saw on Monday.
“You see him attacking the hitters, the pace, the tempo, everything,” Bochy said. “I think he’s just getting better every time.”
Leiter gave up seven hits and avoided any real significant issues until the sixth when he allowed consecutive hits to Gleyber Torres, Soto and Judge, which led to a five-run sixth. Leiter left the game down 3-1 and reliever Chase Anderson was unable to keep the inherited runners from scoring.
Before the sixth Leiter retired eight straight hitters. He struck out two and, notably, walked none.
Leiter has mostly dominated during his time with Round Rock this summer, finishing with a 6-4 record and a 3.51 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). He struck out 110 and walked 35 in 77 innings.
Leiter has done all he can do in the minors, Young said, implying that Leiter is also a very strong candidate for the Opening Day roster in 2025. Bochy wants to start seeing him work on regular Major League rest. That would put Leiter in line to start on Saturday.
Based on Monday, he should be ready.
“I was ready to go,” Leiter said. “That’s only my second one on five-days [rest], so it’s just managing the workload in between.”