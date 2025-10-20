Grading Out Rangers Offense Amid Struggles Throughout 2025 Season
The Texas Rangers took a designer approach to their 2025 offense. With most of the lineup coming back, Texas looked for players that could help improve their slugging against fastballs and right-handed pitching.
Texas didn’t make many moves as a result. The Rangers shipped Nathaniel Lowe to Washington for a relief pitcher, Robert Garcia, and got cheaper by trading for Jake Burger to replace him. The Rangers committed nearly $40 million over two years to sign Joc Pederson and make him the primary designated hitter.
Two years ago, offense wasn’t an issue. The Rangers slashed .263/.337/.452 with a .790 OPS with 233 home runs and 845 RBI. That lineup won the World Series. Texas hoped to reclaim that slash in 2025.
It did not go well, as we grade out the 2025 Rangers offense.
Grading Out Texas Rangers 2025 Offense
The slide started in 2024. The Rangers slashed .238/.305/.380 with a .686 OPS, including 176 home runs and 652 RBI. That slash came with practically the same lineup. It was a precipitous drop. But the lineup included several hitters with track records, including Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia and a budding star in Wyatt Langford. The hope was the group could rebound, with the additions of Burger and Pederson.
It did not. In fact, it remained static. The team slashed .234/.302/.381 with a .684 OPS, including 175 home runs and 658 RBI. Early in the season, the Rangers’ team batting average was below .230 and it cost the team’s offensive coordinator, Donnie Ecker, his job. Ecker ran the hitting room. Texas replaced him with former Major League infielder Bret Boone, who had never been a hitting coach before.
During his end-of-year press conference, president of baseball operations Chris Young said the team’s numbers got better after June 1. Is there evidence?
March-May: .222/.284/.356 with a .639 OPS
June-August: .250/.323/.413 with a .735 OPS
September: .210/.277/.330 with a .607 OPS
The numbers back it up. But it also clearly shows why the Rangers were able to crawl back into the postseason race and why they ultimately fell out of it in the final weeks. The bats went cold in September, colder than they were at the start of the season.
As for the two new pieces, well …
Pederson missed three months with an injury and slashed .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 96 games. It was the worst full season of his career. Burger suffered three different injuries and slashed .236/.269/.419 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI.
The best everyday hitter was Seager, naturally, but he only played in 102 games with a hamstring injury and an appendectomy, the latter of which ended his season. He slashed .271/.373/.487 with an .860 OPS, including 21 home runs and 50 RBI. The worst was Pederson. But only one other everyday player — third baseman Josh Jung — batted .250 or better.
The Rangers’ efforts to bolster the offense didn’t work. The move to Boone as hitting coach only yielded marginal results. Texas’ offense was among the worst in baseball. If one is looking for a reason Texas failed to make the playoffs, this is it.
Final Grade: D