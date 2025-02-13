Healthy Starting Pitching for Texas Rangers Could Result in Division Title
Spring Training has officially begun for the Texas Rangers and the team is excited to get back on the field after a disappointing campaign in 2024.
Injuries were the main storyline for the Rangers last year. After winning the World Series, Texas failed to reach the postseason and finished the campaign under the .500 mark.
After a busy winter, the team is looking strong on paper heading into the new season. In the lineup, the additions of Jake Burger and Joc Pederson should provide some nice pop and help make this one of the best batting orders in baseball.
While the lineup dealt with some injuries in 2024, it was the starting rotation that was a mess at times. Luckily, the unit is looking healthy with a fair amount of depth heading into the season. This unit could be what makes or breaks the year for Texas.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic recently spoke about the Rangers’ desire to bounce back in 2025. If healthy, they can certainly accomplish that goal and then some.
“If Jacob deGrom can stay healthy and Kumar Rocker continues to trend upward, it would change the complexion of their pitching staff and give the Rangers a real shot at winning the division.”
The potential for another great season is certainly realistic for Texas coming into the year. The Rangers are expected to have Jacob deGrom fully healthy to start the season and that is a big deal.
When healthy, deGrom has been one of the most dominant pitchers of the last decade with a lifetime ERA of 2.52 and multiple Cy Young awards on his mantle. Considering his age and how much time he has missed in the last couple of years, monitoring innings should be a priority for the Rangers.
However, if deGrom can pitch 150 innings at a very high level, Texas has the depth to give him needed rest in the rotation.
While the Rangers feature some talented veterans led by deGrom in the rotation, Kumar Rocker is also a very appealing prospect. Like deGrom, Rocker got to work a bit in the Majors at the end of last season coming back from surgery.
The right-hander has a ton of potential to be a very good pitcher in the league. However, he will likely have to earn a spot in the rotation because of the great depth that Texas currently features.
If the unit can stay healthy for the Rangers in 2025, they will likely be the favorite to win the American League West with the Houston Astros expected to take a step back after a poor offseason.