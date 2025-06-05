How Adolis Garcia Produces in Return Will Determine His Rangers Future
Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García is done clearing his head. Now, it’s about getting back to producing.
García returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, one night after he went 1-for-2 in a pinch-hit appearance. His presence in the order on Tuesday or Wednesday didn’t lead to a win in either game. But, after sitting the entire St. Louis series, he is 2-for-6 this week.
Now, he’s slashing .212/.258/.369 with a .627 OPS with seven home runs and 27 RBI. For a veteran who cheerfully said during spring training that he felt like he could hit 50 home runs this season, just getting to 25 by season’s end would be incredible.
Manager Bruce Bochy gave García the Cardinals series off to work on plate approach, getting back to hitting to all fields and reducing his chase rate. The rest of the season will show whether the break worked.
It will probably also determine whether García returns in 2026.
Why Adolis García’s Rangers Future is on The Line
In 2022 his slash line reached a career high of .250/.300/.456 in 2022, with 27 home runs and 101 RBI. While his slash dropped slightly in 2023, he slammed a career-high 39 home runs, drove in a career-high 107 RBI and trimmed his chase rate to a career-low 29.3%.
He also fueled the Rangers’ run to a World Series title as American League Championship Series MVP.
Since then, the chase rate has gone up and the slash has dropped precipitously. His chase rate of 40% this season won’t cut it, especially for a 32-year-old outfielder.
Right now, García’s best asset is his defense. Per Statcast he is in the 88th percentile in range (OAA) and in the 92nd percentile in arm strength. Per Sports Info Solutions, he led all right fielders with seven defensive runs saved in May.
But, as Bochy said last weekend in Arlington, the Rangers “…know what an impact this guy can have on our club, but we have to have him right.”
If he gets right, it’s likely the Rangers’ offense will start breaking out of its malaise. He’s fuel for the engine. History shows that.
If he doesn’t, the Rangers could bench him again. Second-year outfielder Wyatt Langford is firmly entrenched as a starter. Evan Carter is back, and the Rangers believe in him as their starting center fielder. Alejandro Osuna is only in his second week in the Majors, but his blend of on-base ability and astute fielding is intriguing.
García’s inability to reclaim his past form could keep him from returning in 2026, too. He signed a two-year, $14 million deal after the World Series to help bridge him through arbitration. But the Rangers control his rights for one more season and the amount Texas might pay him to avoid arbitration may not be worth it, if they feel Garcia won’t turn it around.
At that point, Texas could trade him. They could even non-tender him in November and let him hit free agency. Langford, Carter and Osuna are all under team control longer that García. Texas is being cost-conscious about staying under the first competitive balance tax threshold. García’s arbitration figure may be too much to bear.
That’s why the next four months are critical for García. A boost in production helps the Rangers and helps his chances of staying in Texas past this season.
If he remains mired in this slump, his time in Texas may come to a close.