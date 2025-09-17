How Danny Coulombe Helps Rangers with Bullpen Coverage Against Astros
The Texas Rangers needed more coverage in their bullpen, and they have it for Tuesday’s pivotal game with the Houston Astros.
The Rangers activated left-hander Danny Coulombe from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, his first day of eligibility. To make room for him, the Rangers optioned right-hander Luis Curvelo.
The Rangers are 3.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West and 3.0 games back of the Houston Astros for the final AL wild card berth. The Rangers need a win Tuesday night and Coulombe is likely to pitch if the right situation presents itself.
How Danny Coulombe Can Help Rangers
Going into Monday’s game with the Astros, manager Bruce Bochy admitted in an interview with Rangers Sports Network that the bullpen was “a little thin” going into the series. The hope was that starter Jack Leiter would give them some coverage, and he did. He went 6.2 innings, even after he struggled in the first inning.
As a result, Texas only used two relievers — Jacob Webb and Carl Edwards Jr. That helped reset the bullpen after a Sunday in New York in which the Rangers had to use six relievers in a 10-inning game against the Mets after starter Jacob Latz was only able to go 4.2 innings. In addition, right-hander Chris Martin is day-to-day after leaving a game on Saturday with tingling in his right hand. Texas has resisted putting him on the IL.
So, Coulombe’s return is well-timed. The Rangers’ bullpen is the freshest it has been in three days, and the 35-year-old left-hander gives Texas a fresh arm for lefty-on-lefty situations for the rest of the series.
Coulombe just wrapped up a rehab stint with Double-A Frisco after Texas put him on the IL with left shoulder fatigue on Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1. With Frisco, he threw two scoreless innings in two appearances, as he allowed two hits and struck out two hitters. He last pitched on Sunday, so he’s had a day to rest.
Texas dealt for him at the trade deadline in part because of his terrific splits against both right-handed and left-handed hitters. He’s not a velocity hound, but his repertoire of off-speed pitches tends to keep hitters guessing. With Texas and Minnesota, he is 2-1 with two saves and a 2.52 ERA in 51 games.
With the Rangers his ERA has soared, however. In 11 games his ERA is 7.56, with 10 strikeouts and five walks in 8.1 innings. Batters are hitting .281 against him. It’s possible the shoulder fatigue led to the inflated numbers and the IL stint allowed him to reset for the final 11 games. Texas hopes that is the case as Coulombe returns to the mound.